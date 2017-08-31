CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

All the new Alexa announcements from IFA 2017

A tech trade show means new devices that work with Amazon's voice assistant. Here's a list from IFA 2017 in Berlin.

Smart home

As with this year's Consumer Electronics Show in January, IFA, the European counterpart to CES going on this week in Berlin, has ushered in a steady beat of new devices that work with Amazon's Alexa voice assistant. Below you'll find a list of everything the CNET crew on the ground here in Germany has managed to track down. I'll keep this list updated as the news progresses over the next few days. 

amazon-echo-on-table-2.jpg

 Rick Broida/CNET

Follow CNET's full coverage of IFA 2017

Tech Enabled: CNET chronicles tech's role in providing new kinds of accessibility.

Special Reports: CNET's in-depth features in one place. 

IFA 2017

Grab your tech passport and travel to Berlin for the massive IFA consumer-electronics trade show.

All IFA 2017 Stories

More stories

Next Article: Amazon wants to make Alexa a 'fabric in the home'
Close
Drag
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF