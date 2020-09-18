All the meal-delivery codes to satisfy your game-day cravings

To celebrate the return of football (and the inevitable game-day munchies), we've gathered all the best food and grocery delivery deals. During September you can save 50% on food ordered through DoorDash, get 25% off pizza delivery from Papa John's or receive $25 off groceries from Fresh Direct. You can even get a discount on alcohol delivery from Drizly.

Available to new customers only, get 50% off your first DoorDash order when you use code 50SEPTUS. Maximum discount of $20.

Save 25% on your next delivery or carryout order at Papa John's when you use code 25OFF. Specialty pizzas are excluded from this offer. Delivery may not be available in all areas. Code valid for new and current customers.

New users can get $25 off their next grocery delivery of $100 or more at Fresh Direct with the code GET25. This offer expires Sept. 30.

Get beer, wine and liquor delivered right to your door and save $8 on your next Drizly order of $30 or more. Usse code DRINK8. Note that this offer will be live Sept. 18-20, available only to new customers and only in these states: California, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arizona, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Iowa, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island and Wyoming. Some exclusions may apply. See site for complete details.

Get 25% off your first GrubHub order of $15 or more when you apply code AFF25. Valid for new customers only. The code may require you to download its mobile app to use.

New customers can get $10 off their next order at Postmates with the code FOODMATES. Current users can try their luck with code 100PROMO.

Get $10 off your next grocery order of $50 or more when you use code SAVETIME. Code savings excludes alcohol purchases and is available for new customers only.

