All the iPhone 12 specs people are talking about: Battery, cameras, price

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are now on sale, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max and Mini will be available in November. Our reviewers called the new model "one of our highest-rated phones of all time," stacked with new features (Read how the iPhone 11 compares to the iPhone 12 here.)
We now know all of the different specs of each iPhone 12 model (or, you can find the iPhone 12 specs in a chart here). Here's everything you need to know before you decide which iPhone 12 to buy.
iPhone 12
The 6.1-inch iPhone 12 starts at $799, and is available to purchase now. Here are all the iPhone 12 specs:
- Available in black, while, red, green and blue
- Ceramic Shield protection with four times better drop performance
- OLED Super Retina XDR
- A14 Bionic chip
- 5G capabilities
- Dual camera (12MP) with an f2.4 ultra wide and f1.6 wide, Night Mode available on all cameras and night time lapse.
- Wireless charging (no charger or earphone ports)
- Offers 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage options
iPhone 12 Mini
The 5.4-inch iPhone 12 Mini has almost all the same specs as the iPhone 12 -- it's just smaller and lighter. It will start at $699 and be available for preorder on Nov. 6, and general sale Nov. 13.
- Available in black, while, red, green and blue
- Ceramic Shield protection with four times better drop performance
- OLED Super Retina XDR
- A14 Bionic chip
- 5G capabilities
- Dual camera (12MP) with an f2.4 ultra wide and f1.6 wide, Night Mode available on all cameras and night time lapse.
- Wireless charging (no charger or earphone ports)
- Offers 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage options
iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple's two higher-end devices are the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and the 6.7-inch Pro Max, which start at $999 and $1,099, respectively. You can buy the iPhone 12 Pro now. Preorders for the iPhone Pro Max start Nov. 6, and it will be available Nov. 13. Here's what you can expect from these two phones:
- Stainless steel bands
- Available in silver, graphic, gold and Pacific blue
- Three rear-facing cameras
- LiDAR for depth mapping, AR and low-light autofocus.
- The 12 Pro has a telephoto lens with a optical zoom of 2.5x
- The Pro Max has a telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom.
- Both phones offer 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage options.
