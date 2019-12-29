This story is part of CNET's coverage of Apple Arcade, including exclusive first looks we got at some of the service's high-profile new games.

Apple's game subscription service, Apple Arcade, is here and was announced just a few months ago. At $4.99 (£4.99, AU$7.99) a month after a one-month free trial, you get all-you-can-play access to the 100-plus "new and exclusive" games on the service without the worry of additional in-app purchases or advertisements.

Unlike upcoming streaming game services such as Google Stadia, Arcade players download the games from the App Store to their device so they can start playing offline. The latest released software updates to iOS 13 and iPadOS support Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation and other Bluetooth controllers, in addition to traditional on-screen controls.

If you're confused about what hardware is supported or needed to play Apple Arcade games (and it's a long list), these are your current options, along with our tips for pairing the best controller for Apple Arcade.

Now playing: Watch this: Apple Arcade is changing video games for $5 a month

Note that CNET may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

James Martin/CNET Battery life for the iPhone 11 lasts up to an hour more than the iPhone XR, so users can play games on the go for longer before charging. Although the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone Max are made with Apple Arcade in mind, the service is also compatible with older phones that can run iOS 13, which runs from the iPhone 6S through iPhone XS and XR. Read the Apple iPhone 11 review.

James Martin/CNET The new seventh-gen iPad's larger 10.2-inch screen brings more space for gameplay than Apple's previous 9.7-inch models. Although the new iPad provides a more immersive experience with its larger screen, Apple Arcade is available for the fifth- and sixth-gen iPad, fourth- and fifth-gen iPad Mini, and second- and third-gen iPad Air, all of which require the latest version of iPadOS. Read more about the new iPad.

Sarah Tew/CNET The current iPad Pro provides a screen even larger than the seventh-gen iPad, with 11- and 12.9-inch options. All models of the iPad Pro will support Apple Arcade. Read the iPad Pro (2018) review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The 2018 and 2019 lineup of the MacBook Air have high-resolution displays, True Tone technology, large touchpads and even better speakers -- all of which automatically makes them good potential game machines. Beyond gameplay, the 2019 MacBook air is made completely of recycled aluminum, so you can help reduce the carbon footprint while playing your favorite Arcade titles. Read more about the new MacBook Air.

Sarah Tew/CNET The base 2019 MacBook Pro jumps from an older dual-core Intel CPU to a newer quad-core version, so compared to the MacBook Air, the Pro may allow for faster and smoother quality gameplay. Read more about the 2019 MacBook Pro.

Sarah Tew/CNET The iMac has the option of a 21.5- or 27-inch high-res display, both of which would be great for gaming, especially at 4K and 5K resolutions. The iMac has inputs for both the magic keyboard and mouse, which is, in turn, a big plus for gaming. Thanks to the recent MacOS Catalina release, any Mac that can run the latest OS should be able to play Arcade games. Read the 2019 Apple iMac 27-inch review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Apple TV allows you to start games on the biggest screen in your home. That makes it family-friendly and great for multiplayer arcade games, and adding a Bluetooth controller will make it feel even more console-like. Many games will also support the simple Apple TV remote. Read the Apple TV 4K review.

Sarah Tew The SteelSeries Nimbus controller is a full-sized wireless controller compatible with many Apple devices including the iPhone 11 through SE, iPad, iPad Pro, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac and Apple TV. The familiar button placement makes it easy for you to jump into your favorite arcade game without the added stress of fumbling around with an unfamiliar thumbstick and controller. In addition to its familiar design, the controller's rechargeable battery lasts up to 40 hours. Read more about the SteelSeries Nimbus.

Sarah Tew/CNET Besides made-for-iOS controllers, Apple Arcade also has controller support for the wireless PlayStation 4 and Xbox One S controllers. The Xbox One S controller comes in a variety of colors and designs ranging from plain white to camouflage and ombré patterns. The controller also has a textured grip rear for more comfortable hand placement while playing, and up to twice the wireless range of previous Xbox controllers. Note that older Xbox One controllers won't work, because they lack Bluetooth. Read more about the Xbox Wireless Controller.