All the free PS4 and PS5 games PlayStation Plus subscribers can download now

The next trio of free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers are in. From Oct. 5, subscribers can get Mortal Kombat X, new title Hell Let Loose and PGA Tour 2K21 for free. You'll be able to do so until Nov. 1, when a new set of games will be cycled in. That means you have a few more days to download September's free games, which include Hitman 2.

You need PlayStation Plus to play PS4 and PS5 games online, but the service has evolved to be much more than a fee for online play. For $10 a month, or $60 a year (which means you'll get a 50% discount if you opt for an annual membership), subscribers get an evolving list of discounts and, most importantly, access to free games. Usually, Sony offers three free games per month.

It's far from the Xbox Game Pass, the subscription service featuring over a hundred titles that Microsoft is building the Xbox Series X|S around, but there are some amazing deals to be found, especially if you keep an eagle eye on the monthly selection of free games. Once you've downloaded them, you keep these games for as long as you want -- they don't expire after the month is up.

PS5 owners also get access to the PlayStation Plus Collection, a set of classic PS4 games, for free.

October 2021's free games

October's free games are Mortal Kombat X, Hell Let Loose and PGA Tour 2K21. PlayStation Plus subscribers can download them for free between Oct. 4 and Nov. 1.

Mortal Kombat X (PS4)

Warner Bros.

Mortal Kombat X isn't the newest game in the franchise -- 2019's Mortal Kombat 11 came after -- but it is one of the best. Mortal Kombat X was released in 2015 to widespread praise, with critics praising its story, character designs and deep gameplay. In fact, GameSpot said it had "the best fighting mechanics of any game in the series" up until that point. Note: This game is already available for free download for PS5 owners in the PlayStation Plus Collection.

Mortal Kombat X usually retails .

Hell Let Loose (PS5)

Black Matter

If you've never heard of Hell Let Loose before, it's because it's a brand new game -- on PlayStation 5, at least. Originally funded via Kickstarter and then released on PC in 2019, this battle royale game makes its debut on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on Oct. 5. It's a World War 2 shooter than pits you in 50 versus 50 team battles on either the western front, pitting Germans against Americans, or the Eastern front, where Germans take on the Soviets.

PGA Tour 2K21 (PS4)

2K

PGA Tour 2K21 is the latest golf simulator -- so if you're after a golf simulator, this is it. Developed by 2K, PGA Tour 2K21 delivers a "a wonderful golf sim that's getting closer to the real thing," according to GameSpot's Steven Petite.

PGA Tour 2K21 usually .

September 2021's free games

September's free games are still available for a few more days, but they'll go back to their usual pricing on Oct. 5.

Hitman 2

Hitman was rebooted in 2016 and it's arguably the best the series has ever been. Hitman 2 is the second of three new-era Hitman games, putting you in the shoes of Agent 47 as you navigate sprawling, complex levels to hit your target. It's a game about killing people -- but thoughtfully, more about trial and error than running and gunning, It got an 8/10 score from GameSpot, our sister site, upon its 2018 release.

Hitman 2 on the PlayStation Store.

Overcooked: All You Can Eat

Team 17

Overcooked is the perfect game for PlayStation Plus, because it's one that's always handy to have on hand. Need something to mindlessly pick up and play? Overcooked. Have friends over? Overcooked. All You Can Eat features over 200 levels from both Overcooked and Overcooked 2, plus DLC content. It's a lot of Overcooked and it's free in September.

Overcooked All You Can Eat on the PlayStation Store.

Predator Hunting Grounds

Full disclosure: Predator Hunting Grounds is not a great game. It's a multiplayer game in which you play as either one of four military officers trying to complete various tactical objectives within the jungle, or as the Predator that's trying to hunt them all down one by one. Critics found the game underwhelming, but with a price tag of $0 for September, huge fans of the 1987 blockbuster can play around with hunting or being hunted.

Predator Hunting Grounds on the PlayStation Store.

PlayStation Plus Collection

The following games, which Sony says is a collection of generation-defining PlayStation 4 games, is available for free to PlayStation 5 owners. There are some absolute bangers here, including God of War, Bloodborne, The Last of Us: Remastered and Persona 5.

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Crash Bandicoot N-Sane Trilogy

Enlarge Image Activision Blizzard

God of War

Mortal Kombat X

Warner Bros.

Fallout 4



Enlarge Image Bethesda

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition



Square Enix

Monster Hunter World

Persona 5

Enlarge Image Atlus USA

Resident Evil 7

Battlefield 1



Enlarge Image EA

Call of Duty Black Ops III

Activision Blizzard

The Last of Us: Remastered

Day's Gone



Enlarge Image Sony Interactive Entertainment

Detroit Become Human

Batman Arkham Knight

Infamous Second Son



Until Dawn

Sony Computer Entertainment

Bloodborne



The Last Guardian



Enlarge Image Team ICO

Ratchet & Clank