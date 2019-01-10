All the coolest gadgets at CES 2019, Day 3 (The 3:59, Ep. 507)

Samsung

On this podcast, we talk about:

Samsung's Galaxy S10 announcement.



Who won CES: Apple, Google or Amazon?



What were our favorite products.



Ring's new smart peephole





The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube. Also, don't forget to rate and review the podcast on iTunes.

All the coolest gadgets at CES 2019, Day 3 (The 359, Ep. 507) Your browser does not support the audio element.





Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher