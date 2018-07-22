Couldn't make it to San Diego Comic-Con International this year to catch all the brand new trailers?

Here's a roundup of all your favorite DC Comics superheroes and other characters coming to TV soon.

Supergirl

Superman's cousin Supergirl/Kara Zor-El (played by Melissa Benoist), lives in National City assisting media mogul Cat Grant, but is also recruited by Hank Henshaw, the head of a super-secret agency, to help protect National City from sinister threats.

In the new season 4 trailer, we see Supergirl in action fighting alongside her allies and having to deal with the significant anti-alien sentiment from humans not gifted with superpowers.

The biggest reveal is the new Supergirl suit that looks a little like a motorcycle outfit with a glowing sigil for the House of El. But is it Supergirl wearing it, or her doppelganger discovered in Russia last season?

The CW TV series Supergirl announced on Saturday at Comic-Con that actor Lynda Carter -- best known for her role in the original Wonder Woman TV series from '70s -- will be running the country (and hopefully having Supergirl's back) again, reprising her role as president of the United States next season.

The CW also announced during Comic-Con that transgender actor Nicole Maines will play Nia Nal, "a soulful young transgender woman with a fierce drive to protect others. Nia's journey this season means fulfilling her destiny as the superhero Dreamer."

In addition, actor April Parker Jones will play Colonel Haley, and actor David Ajala will play Manchester Black. They join the cast with actor Jesse Rath (who plays the Legion of Super Heroes' Brainiac-5) and actor Sam Witwer (who will play Agent Liberty).

Supergirl premieres Oct. 14 on The CW.

(Disclosure: The CW is a joint venture between Warner Bros and CBS, parent company of CNET.)

The Flash

Barry (Grant Gustin) is the The Flash, a superhero who uses his speed to fight both human criminals and evil meta-human masterminds.

In the new season 5 trailer, we see Barry and Iris (Candice Patton) meeting their future daughter Nora West-Allen (Jessica Parker Kennedy), who time-traveled back and can't return to her timeline.

We find out her superhero nickname in the future is XS (given to her by Barry in the future) and she's hiding quite a few secrets from her parents. But at least she has a gift for Barry. It's a Flash ring from the comics, which means he gets a new suit as well.

Also revealed in the new trailer, Chris Klein joins the cast as this season's main villain, DC Comics character David Hersch/Cicada. The new villain is described as a "blue-collar everyman whose family has been torn apart by meta-humans, and now he now seeks to exterminate the epidemic." That can't be good news for Flash and his friends.

The Flash premieres Oct. 9 on The CW.

Arrow

Now that Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) has revealed publicly that he's the Green Arrow, he'll be in extra danger in Slabside Maximum Security Prison crossing paths with the same criminals he got locked up in the first place.

In the new season 7 trailer, we see Ben Turner/Bronze Tiger (Michael Jai White), Derek Sampson (Cody Rhodes) and Danny "Brick" Brickwell (Vinnie Jones).

Plus, the group of assassins known as The Longbow Hunters plan to get their revenge on Oliver for taking down villain Ricardo "Dragon" Diaz (Kirk Acevedo). Fans will get to see three new characters: Red Dart (Holly Elissa), Kodiak (Michael Jonsson) and Silencer (Miranda Edwards).

Fan-favorite character Roy Harper/Arsenal (Colton Haynes) returns as well. And don't forget, this season could mean a Batwoman crossover.

Arrow premieres Oct. 15 on The CW.

Legends of Tomorrow

The superheroes known as the Legends continue their new mission to protect our timeline from unusual changes to history that could result in catastrophic consequences.

In the new season 4 trailer, we see them time-travel to places with magical creatures -- think unicorns and dragons -- and they have more help with the paranormal expert John Constantine (Matt Ryan) joining the cast.

Another new addition is character Alaska Yu (Ramona Young), who's described as "a walking encyclopedia for the kind of monsters that the Legends will face this season."

Also in the trailer is Beebo, a furry blue toy who became a Viking god and then became giant to fight the demon Mallus.

We're also pretty sure that's supposed to be Jimi Hendrix the heroes cross paths with at 1969's Woodstock in the trailer, which makes us think the gang will have more fun time-traveling than usual this season.

Legends of Tomorrow premieres Oct. 22 on The CW.

Black Lightning

Nine years ago, Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) was gifted with the superhuman power to control electricity, which he used to keep his streets safe as masked vigilante Black Lightning. However, things were getting a bit too heated playing hero, so he left those dangerous days behind.

But almost a decade later, with crime taking over his fictional city of Freeland, Black Lightning returns. In the new season 2 trailer, we see not only Black Lightning in action again, but also a new enemy in Tobias Whale (Marvin Jones III), an infamous gangster with superpowers who wants control of the city.

We also see more of Black Lighning's super-powered family, like Anissa Pierce (Nafessa Williams), also the superhero known as Thunder who possesses the ability to drastically increase her density, giving her invulnerability and super strength.

Pierce's daughter Jennifer (China Anne McClain) also inherited superpowers. Her body generates pure electrical energy, making her more powerful than the rest of her family.

Black Lightning premieres Oct. 9 on The CW.

