Apple unveiling new iPhones isn't the only annual September event you need to care about. The Tokyo Game Show, emanating out of Tokyo every September, isn't the E3-level gargantuan it used to be. But it's still a place where trailers are dropped, announcements are made and release dates are revealed. We got a bunch of that this year, including the unveiling of a new Resident Evil game.

Below you'll find all the key announcements and trailers from this year's show, updated as new information drops.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake trailer

This trailer runs just short of three minutes, and in it we get a substantial peek at the story elements that make up the first part of Final Fantasy 7 Remake. The game is slated for a March 3, 2020 release date.

Death Stranding trailer

Hideo Kojima's next big thing, Death Stranding, hits the PlayStation 4 on Nov. 8. It's already a notoriously freaky game, which is evident in a new 7-minute trailer.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot launching Jan. 17

Namco Bandai are working on an ambitious-looking RPG that retells the Dragon Ball Z story, from Raditz to Cell Games. Kakarot was announced at E3 and got a release date at TGS: Jan. 17. You can play it on both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Resident Evil: Project Resistance reveal

Capcom unveiled its latest Resident Evil game: Project Resistance. It's a 4v1 multiplayer game where four players are survivors and one player is a predatory Mastermind zombie. The game will be on both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, though no release date was announced.

Kingdom Hearts 3: ReMind trailer

Kingdom Hearts 3 shipped 5 million copies in just a few weeks following its Jan. 29 release, and now all those players are getting a reason to dive back in. Square Enix dropped a trailer for ReMind, DLC for Kingdom Hearts 3. We don't know specifically when, but the trailer says ReMind is "coming this winter."

Nioh 2 release window

Samurai slasher Nioh was a big hit, both critically and commercially, upon its 2017 release. Nioh 2 was revealed at last year's E3, and got a new trailer and a release window at TGS. It's coming to PlayStation 4 in "early 2020."

Final Fantasy Chronicles Remaster announced

Final Fantasy VIII, one of the series' most polarizing games, recently got the remaster treatment. Now Square Enix is following that up with a remastered version of Final Fantasy Chronicles, which will come to PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Android and iOS on Jan. 23, 2020.

