All the best Prime Day sales not from Amazon

The spotlight is deservedly on Amazon for the second day this week as Prime Day sales continue. But don't get tunnel vision and miss out on major savings from big retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, Target and more.

To help you easily see every sale in one place, we've gathered up all the offers happening outside of Amazon during this year's Prime Day. For example: a $98 32-inch HDTV from Walmart, $200 Bose QC35 II at Best Buy and $200 AirPods Pro from Target.

Today is the last day to get up to 40% off electronics at Target, such as picking up the Apple AirPods Pro for only $200.

Shop direct from Dyson on eBay and you can get 20% using code PASTE20. This code works on new and refurbished items to net you some of the largest saving on a Dyson. Sample deals after savings: Dyson Ball Total Clean Upright Vacuum (Refurbished): $144

Dyson V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner (Refurbished): $272

Nike members can get up to 50% off their purchase when they shop through the Nike's mobile app (free to download).

Adidas Creator Club members (free to join) can get 33% off when they use code CREATE at checkout.

