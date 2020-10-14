All the best Prime Day sales not from Amazon

The spotlight is deservedly on Amazon for the second day this week as Prime Day sales continue. But don't get tunnel vision and miss out on major savings from big retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, Target and more.
To help you easily see every sale in one place, we've gathered up all the offers happening outside of Amazon during this year's Prime Day. For example: a $98 32-inch HDTV from Walmart, $200 Bose QC35 II at Best Buy and $200 AirPods Pro from Target.
Best Buy is offering extending their return and exchange policy for the holiday, purchases made on Oct 13, 2020 through Jan 2, 2021 can be return through Jan 16, 2021. My Best Buy members can purchasing qualifying item (Oct 13-Oct 18) will receive a refund should their item drop to a lower price by Nov 28 with the "Black Friday Price Guaranteed". Sample deals include Bose QuietComfort 35 II for $200 and Roomba 960 for $300.
Today is the last day to get up to 40% off electronics at Target, such as picking up the Apple AirPods Pro for only $200.
Shop electronics at Walmart and you can save up to 50%. Sample savings include this JVC 32-inch HDTV for $98, or this $169 Apple Watch Series 3.
Get major savings on Garmin's line of smart fitness watches.
Sample deals after savings:
Save up to 40% on fall gear at the North Face when you sign up for a VIPeak account (free to join).
Sample deals after savings:
Shop direct from Dyson on eBay and you can get 20% using code PASTE20. This code works on new and refurbished items to net you some of the largest saving on a Dyson.
Sample deals after savings:
Nike members can get up to 50% off their purchase when they shop through the Nike's mobile app (free to download).
Adidas Creator Club members (free to join) can get 33% off when they use code CREATE at checkout.
