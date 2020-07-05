All the best July 4th sales still happening right now

Deal Savings Price













































July 4th came and went with a bang -- lots of bangs, in fact. In my neighborhood, there were so many fireworks that I felt bad for every dog that spent the evening cowering under a bed. Traditionally, we celebrate the fourth with backyard BBQs and saving money by shopping for holiday sales. And while the cookouts were a little subdued this year as we continued to maintain our social distance, there were plenty of sales to mark the day. And the good news is that most of those sales are continuing through the weekend. And many of them will still be available next week.

We've rounded up the best sales and deals that are still live and listed them below. Whether you're looking for bedding and mattresses (the Fourth of July is always a good holiday for mattress sales), appliances or electronics, you'll find a few things to whet your appetite here. We'll continue to update this article to reflect the deals that are still running for the next few days.

GlassesUSA GlassesUSA is celebrating Independence Day with a trio of sales: Get 65% off a pair of frames, free lenses and free shipping with discount code USA65 at checkout.

at checkout. Buy one set of frames, get another free -- plus free shipping -- when you use discount code BOGOFREE .

. Get 25% off your entire order and free shipping when you get a pair of contact lenses with discount code CONTACT25 at checkout. As you might imagine, there are some conditions and exceptions, so check out the details on the site. These deals will be in effect through July 5. Read about the best places to buy prescription glasses online for 2020.

Apple The Apple Watch Series 3 has been around the block a few times, but it's still a favorite among Apple Watch fans, largely for its very affordable price tag compared to the Series 5. And right now the 38mm version -- in Space Gray, with a black sports band -- is back to its lowest price ever. Read our Apple Watch Series 3 review.

Marseille Marseille's mClassic, a device that plugs into your favorite gaming console to upscale visual fidelity, is now 15% off its regular price of $99. You can take advantage of this deal between now and July 5. mClassic works with the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Wii U, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PS3, PS4 and even retro consoles like the GameCube and Dreamcast. Once connected, it instantly upscale games with sharper, clearer graphics. mClassic redraws every pixel in real-time at 120 FPS with near-zero latency, using an anti-aliasing algorithm to smooth over jagged edges.

NutriBullet Everything on the Nutribullet site is 20% off when you use discount code FREEDOM20 between now and July 5. That means you can get any of the Nutribullet Pro models -- including the Nutribullet Pro, Nutribullet Pro 1000 or Nutribullet Pro Exclusive -- for $72, down from their regular price of $90. The original Magic Bullet, which regularly sells for $40, can be had for $32 too.

Amanda Capritto Larq is a self-cleaning water bottle and water purification system that uses UV-C LED light to eliminate up to 99.9999% of biocontaminants from your water in just three minutes. A single charge gives the Larq two full months of daily use. From now through July 7, you can take advantage of 10% off orders of $50 or more when you buy a Larq Bottle, Larq Bottle Movement, Larq Bottle Movement Terra Edition or accessories. Read CNET's roundup of the best self-cleaning water bottles..

Audeze From now through July 5, the Audeze Mobius is 25% off, selling for $300 -- its lowest price ever -- when you apply CNET's exclusive discount code CNET25 at checkout. The Audeze Mobius is a premium gaming headset that uses Waves Nx head-tracking tech to position audio in 3D space around you -- as you turn your head, the soundstage stays fixed in space to give you a remarkable level of immersion in what you're listening to.

Astell & Kern Astell & Kern's Kann Cube is $1,125 when you apply discount code CNETJULY at checkout. This high fidelity portable music player is aimed at audiophiles looking for a player that's as good -- or better -- than the sound system in their living room. This deal is good through July 5.

Whirlwind FX Whirlwind FX caters to gamers who like their keyboards mechanical and glammed with programmable per-key RGB lighting. Now through July 6, you can save 15% on the Element keyboard, Vortex environment simulator, RGB light strips or any other gaming accessories sitewide when you apply discount code JULY4THEWIN at checkout.

Samsung Looking for a stainless steel, French-door fridge with 25.5 cubic feet of storage and a filtered ice maker? This Samsung, model RF260BEAESR, is $400 off now through July 8.

Jackbox From now through the Fourth of July weekend, Jackbox Games is offering its most popular games for up to 50% off. Pretty much everything is on sale, but here are the highlights: Visit Jackbox Games for 50% off on Drawful 2 (now $5), Quiplash (now $5) or The Jackbox Party Pack (now $12.50).

for 50% off on Drawful 2 (now $5), Quiplash (now $5) or The Jackbox Party Pack (now $12.50). Go to the Nintendo Switch store for 35% off The Jackbox Party Pack ($16.24) or 40% off The Jackbox Party Pack 5 ($18).

for 35% off The Jackbox Party Pack ($16.24) or 40% off The Jackbox Party Pack 5 ($18). At the PS4 store, save 50% on Drawful 2 ($5), 40% on The Jackbox Party Pack 3 ($15) or 35% on The Jackbox Party Pack 6 ($19.49).

Samsung Samsung's 4.5 cubic foot, 10-cycle, high-efficiency, front-loading washer includes a steam-treatment feature to remove stains without pretreatment as well as a self-cleaning mode that keeps the drum from 99% of bacteria. It's $630, down from $900, now through July 8. Best Buy also has some discounted washer/dryer packages on sale for the holiday.

Samsung Samsung's dryer, model DVE45R6100C, is a 7.5 cubic foot electric dryer with features like Steam Sanitize Plus that eliminates over 99% of germs and bacteria, while a steam feature relaxes and smooths wrinkles from everyday wear. This deal is good through July 8.

Hydrow The Hydrow Rower is a high-tech indoor rowing machine that usually sells for $2,199. Anytime between now and July 15 you can get $100 off and Hydrow will throw in a free large machine mat for July Fourth. Be sure to use discount code CNET100 at checkout. Read CNET's review of the Hydrow Rower.

Bowflex The Bowflex Max Total Trainer is $200 off when you use discount code FREEDOM20. The deal is good now through July 6. The Bowflex Max Total is the top-of-the-line model in the Bowflex Max family. It's equipped with a touchscreen with access to personalized workouts as well as streaming video services like Netflix and Hulu. You also get the first two months of JRNY, the connected app that delivers dynamic coaching and customized workouts via the integrated touchscreen.

Dango Dango made the cut in CNET's recent collection of the best minimalist wallets for 2020, and I was so taken by the M1 Maverick Rail Wallet that I bought one for myself -- and love it in a way I didn't think you could love a wallet. Now you can save on one of your own; from now through July 5, everything at Dango is 15% off when you use discount code BOOM15 at checkout.

From now through July 7, you can get 30% off the purchase of any SimpliSafe security system, along with a free SimpliCam security camera -- no discount code required. This applies to all the systems on the site. At the low end, you can get The Foundation for $160, down from $229. It includes the base and keypad along with an entry sensor and a motion sensor. Or you can go all the way up to The Haven for $342, down from $489. It includes the base and keypad, along with a key fob, four entry sensors, two motion sensors, water, smoke and temperature sensors, plus a siren and panic button. You can also opt to build your own system a la carte and still get the 30% discount. Read our SimpliSafe Home Security review.

Molekule Between now and July 6, Molekule is selling the Molekule Air for $700, which is a discount of $100. This air purifier is designed for spaces up to about 600 square feet and uses photoelectrochemical oxidation to destroy viruses, volatile organic compounds, allergens, bacteria and mold. It's controllable via a small touchscreen on top or on your smartphone via its integrated Wi-Fi connection.

Floyd Floyd furniture is known for attractive designs and high build quality, and now through July 5, there are sales up to $125 off when you use discount code SUMMERTIME at checkout. Here are some of the most interesting deals: The Sofa is $125 off . Available as a two-seater and three-seater, it's available starting at $970 with discount.

. Available as a two-seater and three-seater, it's available starting at $970 with discount. The Floyd Platform Bed is $100 off . The price starts at $895 and depends upon configuration.

. The price starts at $895 and depends upon configuration. The Mattress is $125 off . The price starts at $670.

. The price starts at $670. The Floyd Shelving System is $75 off. Prices start at $625 with discount and the final price depends upon configuration. The sale runs through July 5.

Burrow Now through July 12, Burrows is offering a sitewide sale when you use discount code USA on any of the seating, shelves, tables, rugs or accessories throughout the store. Here's how the discounts break down: Save 10% on purchases up to $1,799

Save $200 on purchases over $1,800

Save $250 on purchases over $2,200

Save $300 on purchases over $2,600

Save $400 on purchases over $3,000

Save $500 on purchases over$4,000

Nest Bedding From now through July 12, Nest Bedding is offering 20% off all purchases of $150 or more when you use the discount code FIREWORKS at checkout. That includes the site's mattresses, bedding, furniture, baby bedding and yes, even doggie beds.

Brooklyn Bedding From now through July 7, Brooklyn Bedding is offering 25% off everything you can find on the site. That includes mattresses, bedding and accessories. Use promo code INDEPENDENCE25 at checkout.

RVMattress RVMattress has a singular focus: mattresses for RVs and mobile homes. The site has a selection of Brooklyn mattresses customized for the road, as well as bedding and accessories to match. Now through July 7, get anything on the site for 25% off with promo code INDEPENDENCE25 at checkout.

Haven There's no shortage of mattress and bedding stores online, but Haven is trying to differentiate itself with a long at-home trial period (18 months) and a pair of great July Fourth deals. You can choose either of these: You can get 30% off anything site-wide when you use discount code 4JULY30 at checkout.

at checkout. Use code 4JULYBUNDLE to get a free five-piece accessory bundle with any mattress purchase. This deal is worth up to $850 and includes a pair of memory foam pillows, a sateen bed sheet set, a mattress protector and a mattress base.

Expired deals

Tineco The A10 Hero is Tineco's best-selling model, a cordless stick vacuum that does double duty as a handheld vacuum as well. It delivers 25 minutes of runtime on a charge with a 350-watt motor, and has a four-star rating with over 3,500 user reviews on Amazon. This deal is available now through July 4.

