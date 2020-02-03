Disney

The Kansas City Chiefs were the victors in Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers. But enough about sports: Let's look at the very expensive movie and TV spots that mingled with the Super Bowl ads.

Disney dropped a look at upcoming Disney Plus series WandaVision, Loki and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, plus the final trailer for Mulan. Top Gun: Maverick, Black Widow and James Bond: No Time To Die trailers also dropped during the big game. Others like A Quiet Place Part II and Fast & Furious 9 saw their spots released early.

Here's a roundup of all the trailers that dropped during the Super Bowl.

Disney Plus: WandaVision, Loki, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier

Disney Plus got in on the big game action with a spot for the Marvel series coming to the platform. See snippets from three of its big upcoming shows: WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki, the former two of which are set to arrive this year (Loki only just started filming -- in time for the Super Bowl of course).

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Celebrate bad guys, explosions and tighty-whities in Minions: The Rise of Gru, out July 3.

James Bond: No Time To Die

Daniel Craig is back for the fifth and final time, and in this spot he brings plane action to rival Tom Cruise. No Time to Die will arrive April 10.

Black Widow

Like the folks in Fast and Furious, Natasha Romanoff has her own family issues to deal with in Black Widow's first solo film, arriving May 1.

Top Gun 2

Get ready for high-octane piloting to blow your aviators off in Top Gun: Maverick, zooming in June 26.

Fast & Furious 9

The latest in the Fast & Furious saga has cars leaping caverns and enough military vehicles to staff a small nation. F9 zooms into theaters May 22.

Mulan

Disney's final trailer for the live-action Mulan shows more of Hua Mulan fighting for her family and kingdom. The movie opens March 27.

Sonic the Hedgehog

"That dude. He knows it's all about the rings," athlete Christian McCaffrey tells us in Sonic's Super Bowl spot. Which astonishing sprinter could he possibly be referring to? Sonic the Hedgehog will skid into theaters Feb. 14.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run

A road trip movie set before the original cartoon, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run is set to feature SpongeBob meeting future best friend Patrick for the first time. See that magical encounter May 22.

Hunters

In 1977, Nazi officials are conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the US. The Hunters, among them Al Pacino and Logan Lerman, are going to try to stop that. And the quest promises to be bloody. Hunters will arrive Feb. 21 on Amazon Prime.

Rick and Morty

The Rick and Morty spot is an ad for Pringles where the characters watch an ad for Pringles, then realize they're in an ad for Pringles. Welcome to Rick and Morty! The second half of season 4 will air sometime this year.

A Quiet Place Part II

The Super Bowl spot for A Quiet Place Part II arrived online before the big game, revealing John Krasinski's return for the sequel via a flashback. A Quiet Place Part II arrives March 20.

Originally published Jan. 30.