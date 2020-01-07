All of the home security cameras at CES 2020

Abode

CES 2020

Home security cameras are a popular tech category at CES 2020, ranging from D-Link's latest panning indoor cam to a versatile weatherproof model from Abode -- and a couple of cameras with facial recognition technology from startup Hoop. We still have days left to search the show floor for the latest security cameras, but here's what we've found so far.

Abode Outdoor/Indoor Smart Camera

The Abode Outdoor/Indoor Smart Camera is a small weatherproof camera with 1080p HD livestreaming, a 152-degree field of view, motion detection and two-way audio. Abode says this camera has facial recognition capabilities and will alert you when a recognized face comes within range of the camera versus an unrecognized face, based on a database of faces you create in the Abode app.

The Outdoor/Indoor Smart Camera comes with a doorbell mount so you can hard-wire it to an existing wired doorbell. It can also be plugged into a standard outlet via an included power adapter. This model doesn't have a doorbell button, but Abode plans to release one with a traditional buzzer.

It costs $199 and should be released early this year. It works with Alexa and Apple HomeKit support is upcoming. Optional cloud services are available with the Abode Outdoor/Indoor camera and it can be used as a standalone home security camera or jointly with the Abode security system.

Arlo

Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera

Arlo, maker of the battery-powered Pro series of outdoor home security cameras, is back with a new product -- the Pro 3 Floodlight Camera.

The Pro 3 Floodlight Camera has 2K HD livestreaming and recorded clips, night vision, a 160-degree field of view, two-way audio and a built-in siren and LEDs. This new product also has a rechargeable battery -- Arlo claimed in a news release that it's the "first wire-free variant on the market."

Arlo's Pro 3 Floodlight Camera is supposed to hit stores this spring at $250 each.

Blue by ADT

Blue by ADT Doorbell Camera

The $199 Blue by ADT Doorbell Camera is a hardwired smart doorbell rated for outdoor use. It has 1080p HD livestreaming, two-way audio, a 180-degree field of view, motion detection and person detection. Use the Blue by ADT app to see who's at the front door and to customize your settings.

Blue by ADT

Blue by ADT Indoor Camera

Like the Blue by ADT Doorbell Camera, the Blue by ADT Indoor Camera costs $199 and has 1080p livestreaming, viewable on the Blue by ADT app. This Alexa-enabled camera also has two-way audio and is supposed to be able to listen for smoke and carbon monoxide detectors to alert you to a potential issue.

The Indoor Camera has a built-in microSD card slot (the microSD card isn't included, but it supports up to 128GB); it also has short-term battery backup if there's a power outage. This Blue by ADT camera can work alone or with other Blue by ADT devices.

D-Link

Blue by ADT Outdoor Camera

The Blue by ADT Outdoor Camera, $199, looks very similar to the Indoor Camera. This weather-resistant, battery-powered model has 1080p HD livestreaming and works with the Blue by ADT app. Like the Indoor Camera, it offers local storage via a built-in microSD card slot but the card isn't included.

D-Link Full HD Pan and Tilt Pro Wi-Fi Camera



D-Link has a new indoor camera at CES this year -- the D-Link Full HD Pan and Tilt Pro Wi-Fi Camera. It has two-way audio and 360-degree panning capabilities.

It has three storage options: saving clips to an NAS drive, on the integrated 256GB microSD card or through an optional cloud storage subscription, available for an additional fee.

D-Link's Full HD Pan and Tilt Pro Wi-Fi Camera has person detection and a glass break sensor and will be available in the spring for $100.

D-Link

D-Link Full HD Indoor and Outdoor Pro Wi-Fi Camera

Like D-Link's indoor camera, the D-Link Full HD Indoor and Outdoor Pro Wi-Fi Camera has person detection, two-way audio and a glass break sensor. It also has three storage options: via the built-in microSD card, with an optional cloud service plan or with an NAS drive.

The D-Link Full HD Indoor and Outdoor Pro Wi-Fi Camera will be available this summer for $120.

Hoop

Hoop Cam

The $90 Hoop Cam has 1080p HD livestreaming, motion and sound detection and custom facial recognition alerts if you create a database of familiar faces you want the Hoop Cam to detect. The Hoop Cam has two-way audio and is available in five colors: white, gray, red, blue and green.

It has a related Hoop app where you can view the live feed and access features to customize your account. It also has a built-in microSD card and optional cloud storage.

Hoop

Hoop Cam Plus

The Hoop Cam Plus has all of the same features as the Hoop Cam, including facial recognition and five color finishes. But this model, available for $130, has 360-degree pan and 45-degree tilt capabilities as well.

