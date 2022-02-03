All Netflix's original movies for 2022 in one handy list

Doane Gregory / Netflix

Netflix has released a list of every brand new original movie that will premiere on the streaming service in 2022.

A new flick will debut every week, and Netflix has spent your subscription fee on the world's biggest stars. Christian Bale, John Boyega, Jessica Chastain, Regina King, Emma Corrin, Colman Domingo, Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, Jamie Foxx, Henry Golding, Dakota Johnson, Queen Latifah, Jennifer Lopez, Anthony Mackie, Carey Mulligan, Regé-Jean Page, Florence Pugh, Chris Rock, Rebel Wilson, Adam Sandler and many more star in these original flicks. Oh and you get both Ryans (Gosling and Reynolds).

Check out the list below, with release dates where Netflix has announced them.

13: The Musical

Following a move from New York City to small-town Indiana, 12-year-old Evan Goldman grapples with his parents' divorce, prepares for his impending Bar Mitzvah and navigates the complicated social circles of a new school. Debra Messing, Rhea Perlman and Josh Peck star.

A Jazzman's Blues

Written, directed and produced by Tyler Perry, A Jazzman's Blues unspools forty years of secrets and lies in a tale of forbidden love and family drama soundtracked by juke joint blues in the deep South.

The Adam Project (March 11)

A time-traveling pilot teams up with his younger self and his late father to come to terms with his past while saving the future. Free Guy director Shawn Levy teams up with Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner.

Against the Ice (March 2)

Based on the book Two Against the Ice by Ejnar Mikkelsen, this is a true story of friendship and survival as Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Joe Cole trek dangerous parts of Greenland.

Along for the Ride (April 22)

Based on the book by Sarah Dessen, Along for the Ride sees fellow insomniacs embark on a nightly quest to experience the fun, carefree teen life they never had by day. Kate Bosworth, Dermot Mulroney and Andie MacDowell star.

Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Childhood

Writer and director Richard Linklater takes inspiration from his own childhood in Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Childhood, recounting the story of the first moon landing through the eyes of the astronauts and a kid growing up in Houston, Texas who has intergalactic dreams of his own.

Beauty

A gifted young Black woman struggles to maintain her voice and identity after she's offered a lucrative recording contract in Beauty, written by Lena Waithe.

Blonde

Based on a bestselling novel by Joyce Carol Oates, Blonde stars Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe.

Boo!

A teenage girl unleashes an ancient and mischievous spirit on Halloween, causing decorations to come alive. She must team up with the last person she'd want to in order to save their town -- her skeptical father, played by Marlon Wayans.

Brazen (streaming now)

Based on the book: Brazen Virtue by Nora Roberts, this mystery stars Alyssa Milano as a crime writer solving the murder of a webcam performer -- her own sister.

The Bubble

Judd Apatow comedy about a group of actors and actresses stuck inside a pandemic bubble at a hotel while working complete a blockbuster franchise sequel about flying dinosaurs. Karen Gillan, Iris Apatow, Fred Armisen, Maria Bakalova, David Duchovny, Keegan-Michael Key, Leslie Mann, Pedro Pascal, Peter Serafinowicz, Vir Das and Rob Delaney star.

Choose or Die (April 15)

After firing up a lost 80s survival horror game, a young coder unleashes a hidden curse that tears reality apart. Asa Butterfield, Iola Evans, Eddie Marsan and Robert Englund star.

Day Shift

Jamie Foxx stars as a hard-working dad who just wants to provide a good life for his quick-witted daughter, but his mundane pool cleaning job is a front for his real source of income: slaying vampires!

End of the Road

Recently widowed Brenda drives her family cross-country to start a new life. But out in the New Mexico desert, they must fight back against a mysterious killer. Queen Latifah, Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges and Beau Bridges star.

Enola Holmes 2

Young detective Enola Holmes takes on her first official case to find a missing girl, as the sparks of a dangerous conspiracy ignite a mystery that requires the help of friends -- including her brother Sherlock. Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Louis Partridge, Helena Bonham Carter and David Thewlis star.

Falling for Christmas

A newly-engaged spoiled hotel heiress has a skiing accident and suffers from total amnesia, winding up in the care of a handsome lodge owner and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas. Lindsay Lohan and Chord Overstreet star.

The Good Nurse

Based on the book The Good Nurse: A True Story of Medicine, Madness, and Murder by Charles Graeber, the film follows a nurse who becomes suspicious that her colleague is responsible for a series of patient deaths. Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain star.

The Gray Man

Ryan Gosling is the CIA's most skilled mercenary, until he accidentally uncovers dark agency secrets and winds up with a psychopathic former colleague and other international assassins chasing a bounty on his head. Anthony Russo and Joe Russo direct. Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Alfre Woodard and Regé-Jean Page also star.

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Academy Award-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro reinvents Carlo Collodi's classic tale as a stop-motion musical in which a wooden marionette is magically brought to life to help grieving woodcarver Geppetto. Ewan McGregor, Tilda Swinton, Christoph Waltz, Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, John Turturro and Ron Perlman star.

Hustle

Adam Sandler is a down on his luck basketball scout who discovers a once-in-a-lifetime player with a rocky past and has to bring them to the USA. Queen Latifah, Robert Duvall and Ben Foster also star.

Home Team (streaming now)

Two years after a Super Bowl win, NFL head coach Sean Payton is suspended and goes back to his hometown. There he finds himself reconnecting with his 12-year-old son by coaching his Pop Warner football team. Kevin James, Taylor Lautner and Rob Schneider star.

The Inheritance

On the eve of his 75th birthday, billionaire Charles Abernathy invites his four estranged children home out of fear that someone -- or something -- is coming to kill him. To ensure his family protect him, Abernathy puts their inheritances on the line -- they'll get nothing if he's dead by dawn... Alejandro Brugués directs.

Interceptor

When sixteen nuclear missiles are launched at the US and a coordinated attack threatens a remote missile interceptor station, one Army lieutenant must save humanity as we know it. Elsa Pataky stars.

Ivy and Bean

Ivy is quiet, thoughtful and observant. Bean is playful, exuberant and fearless. However, sometimes an adventure reveals that opposites can become the best of friends. Based on book series by Annie Barrows.

Knives Out 2

In the follow up to Rian Johnson's Knives Out, Detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a new mystery. Daniel Craig is joined by Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, Jessica Henwick and Madelyn Cline.

Lady Chatterley's Lover

Based on the classic (and often-filmed) D.H. Lawrence novel, this new version sees Lady Chatterley engage in a torrid affair with a gamekeeper on their English estate, discovering more desire and intimacy than she thought possible. Emma Corrin and Jack O'Connell star.

Love in the Villa

A young woman takes a trip to romantic Verona, Italy, after a break up only to find the villa she reserved has been double-booked with a cynical (and very good-looking) British man. Kat Graham and Tom Hopper star.

Luckiest Girl Alive

Based on the book Luckiest Girl Alive by Jessica Knoll, this film follows a sharp-tongued New Yorker who appears to have it all: a sought-after position at a glossy magazine, a killer wardrobe, and a dream Nantucket wedding on the horizon. But when the director of a crime documentary invites her to tell her side of the shocking incident that took place when she was a teenager at her prestigious school, she's forced to confront a dark truth that threatens to unravel her meticulously crafted life. Mila Kunis, Finn Wittrock, Jennifer Beals and Connie Britton star.

Matilda (December 2022)

An adaptation of the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical. Matilda tells the story of an extraordinary girl who, armed with a sharp mind and a vivid imagination, dares to take a stand to change her story with miraculous results. Alisha Weir, Emma Thompson, Lashana Lynch, Stephen Graham, Andrea Riseborough and Sindhu Vee star.

Me Time

When a stay-at-home dad finds himself with some "me time" for the first time in years while his wife and kids are away, he reconnects with his former best friend for a wild weekend that nearly upends his life. Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg, Regina Hall, Jimmy O. Yang and Luis Gerardo Méndez star.

Metal Lords

Two kids start a metal band in a high school where exactly two kids care about metal. They can't find a bassist, but there is this one girl who plays the cello. They need to work together if they're going to win the Battle of the Bands. Game of Thrones showrunner D.B. Weiss writes and Tom Morello handles the music.

Monkey Man

An unlikely hero emerges from prison to take on a world enmeshed in corporate greed and eroding spiritual values, seeking revenge from those who took everything from him many years ago. Dev Patel writes, directs and stars.

The Mother

A deadly female assassin comes out of hiding to protect the daughter that she gave up years before. Jennifer Lopez stars.

The Mothership

A sci-fi adventure that follows Halle Berry one year since her husband mysteriously vanished from their rural farm.

Mr. Harrigan's Phone

Based on the latest collection of novellas, If It Bleeds, by Stephen King, Mr. Harrigan's Phone follows a young boy who befriends a reclusive billionaire -- then finds himself still able to communicate with his friend from the grave through the iPhone that was buried with him. Ryan Murphy and Jason Blum produce, while Donald Sutherland and Jaeden Martell star.

Munich: The Edge of War (streaming now)

Adapted from Robert Harris novel Munich, this drama sees two young men embroiled in one of the most crucial moments in 20th century history. In the autumn of 1938, civil servant Hugh Legat accompanies British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain to Munich in a desperate bid to broker peace with German leader Adolf Hitler. Amid frantic negotiations, two old friends conspire to prevent a terrifying conflict.

My Father's Dragon

Inspired by the award-winning children's book by Ruth Stiles Gannett, My Father's Dragon follows a kid who runs away in search of ferocious beasts, a mysterious island and the friendship of a lifetime.

The Noel Diary

When best-selling author Jacob Turner returns home at Christmas to settle his estranged mother's estate, he discovers a diary that may hold secrets to his own past and that of a beautiful young woman on a mysterious journey of her own.

Operation Mincemeat

Hoping to change the course of World War II, and save tens of thousands of lives, two intelligence officers plot to break Hitler's deadly grip on Europe by recruiting the most unlikely of secret agents: a dead man. Colin Firth, Kelly Macdonald and Matthew Macfadyen star.

The Pale Blue Eye

Scott Cooper directs a Gothic thriller that revolves around a series of murders in 1830 at the United States Military Academy, West Point, following a young cadet the world would come to know as Edgar Allan Poe, played by Harry Melling. Christian Bale portrays a retired detective tasked with investigating the murders.

A Perfect Pairing

To land a major client, a hard-driving LA wine-company exec travels to an Australian sheep station, where she ends up working as a ranch hand and sparking with a rugged local.

Persuasion

Based on the novel by Jane Austen, this period romance follows a snobby family on the brink of bankruptcy. Anne Elliot is an unconforming woman with modern sensibilities but when Frederick Wentworth -- the dashing one she let get away -- crashes back into her life, Anne must choose between putting the past behind her or listening to her heart. Dakota Johnson, Cosmo Jarvis, Nikki, Amuka-Bird, Mia McKenna-Bruce, Richard E. Grant and Henry Golding star.

Purple Hearts

Based on the book by Tess Wakefield, Purple Hearts is the story of an aspiring singer-songwriter and marine who in spite of their many differences fall hopelessly in love.

Rescued by Ruby (March 17)

State trooper Dan dreams of joining the K-9 Search & Rescue team, but no one will give him the chance. Shelter dog Ruby dreams of having a home, but is running out of hope. Fate brings them together.

The Royal Treatment (streaming now)

New York hairdresser Izzy seizes the chance to work at the wedding of a charming prince, but when sparks between them fly, will love or duty prevail?

Rustin

The story of charismatic, gay, civil rights activist Bayard Rustin, who overcame an onslaught of obstacles and altered the course of American history by organizing the 1963 March on Washington. Colman Domingo, Chris Rock, Glynn Turman, Audra McDonald, Jeffrey Wright, Aml Ameen, Gus Halper, Johnny Ramey and CCH Pounder star.

The School for Good and Evil

Best friends Sophie and Agatha find themselves on opposing sides of a modern fairy tale when they're swept away into an enchanted school where young heroes and villains are trained to protect the balance of good and evil. Based on the bestselling book series by Soman Chaining. Paul Feig directs. Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, Laurence Fishburne, Michelle Yeoh, Sir Ben Kingsley, Patti LuPone, Rachel Bloom, Peter Serafinowicz, Rob Delaney and Mark Heap star.

The Sea Beast

In an era when terrifying beasts roamed the seas, monster hunters were celebrated heroes - and none were more beloved than the great Jacob Holland. But when young Maisie Brumble stows away on his fabled ship, he's saddled with an unexpected ally. Together they embark on an epic journey into uncharted waters and make history. From Academy Award-winning filmmaker Chris Williams (Moana, Big Hero Six, Bolt).

Senior Year (May 13)

After a cheerleader falls off a pyramid and into a 20 year coma, she wakes up as a 37-year-old woman, ready to return to high school, regain her status and claim the prom queen crown that eluded her. Rebel Wilson and Alicia Silverstone star.

Shirley

Shirley is the intimate portrayal of trailblazing political icon Shirley Chisholm, the first Black Congresswoman and the first Black woman to run for President. This film will tell the story of Chisholm's boundary-breaking and historic presidential campaign, based on exclusive and extensive conversations with family, friends and those who knew her best. John Ridley directs Regina King, Lucas Hedges, Christina Jackson, Michael Cherrie, Dorian Missick, Amirah Vann, W. Earl Brown, André Holland and Terrence Howard.

Slumberland

A young girl discovers a secret map to the dreamworld of Slumberland, and with the help of an eccentric outlaw, she traverses dreams and flees nightmares, with the hope that she will be able to see her late father again. Jason Momoa, Marlow Barkley, Chris O'Dowd and Kyle Chandler star.

Spaceman

As an astronaut sent to the edge of the galaxy to collect mysterious ancient dust finds his earthly life falling to pieces, he turns to the only voice who can help him try to put it back together. It just so happens to belong to a creature from the beginning of time lurking in the shadows of his ship. Based on the book Spaceman of Bohemia by Jaroslav Kalfar, and starring Adam Sandler, Carey Mulligan, Paul Dano and Kunal Nayyar.

Spiderhead

In the near future, two young convicts grapple with their pasts in a facility run by a brilliant visionary, who experiments on inmates with emotion-altering drugs. Based on The New Yorker article, "Escape From Spiderhead" by George Saunders. Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett star.

The Swimmers

The true story of swimming sisters Yusra and Sarah Mardini and their miraculous journey as refugees from war-torn Syria to the 2016 Rio Olympics. Sally El Hosaini directs and co-writes with Jack Thorne.

Tall Girl 2 (Feb. 11)

After her inspiring speech at the homecoming dance, Jodi (Ava Michelle) is no longer just the "tall girl" - she's popular, confident, has a boyfriend, and just booked the lead role in this year's school musical. But as the pressure of her newfound popularity intensifies, so do her insecurities, and new relationships are formed while old ones are tested.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre (Feb. 18)

After nearly 50 years of hiding, Leatherface returns to terrorize a group of idealistic young friends who accidentally disrupt his carefully shielded world in a remote Texas town.

They Cloned Tyrone

A series of eerie events thrusts an unlikely trio (John Boyega, Jamie Foxx and Teyonah Parris) onto the trail of a nefarious government conspiracy in this pulpy mystery caper.

Tyler Perry's A Madea Homecoming (Feb. 25)

Madea prepares to welcome her family who have all come into town to celebrate her great-grandson's graduation from college, when some hidden secrets threaten to destroy the joyous family homecoming.

Untitled Holiday Rom-com

Feeling career burn out, pop star Angelina escapes to grant a young fan's wish in small town New York, where she not only finds the inspiration to revitalize her career but also a shot at true love.

We have a Ghost

Finding a ghost named Ernest haunting their new home turns Kevin's family into overnight social media sensations. But when Kevin and Ernest go rogue to investigate the mystery of Ernest's past, they become a target of the CIA. Anthony Mackie, David Harbour, Jahi Di'Allo Winston, Tig Notaro, Jennifer Coolidge and Steve Coulter star.

The Weekend Away (March 3)

A weekend getaway to Croatia goes awry when a woman is accused of killing her best friend and her efforts to get to the truth uncover a painful secret. Based on the book by Sarah Alderson. Leighton Meester and Christina Wolfe star.

Wendell & Wild

Henry Selick and Jordan Peele write this stop motion animated tale about scheming demon brothers Wendell (Keegan-Michael Key) and Wild (Peele) who enlist the aid of a tough teen with a load of guilt to summon themto the Land of the Living. But what Kat demands in return leads to a brilliantly bizarre and comedic adventure.

White Noise

White Noise dramatizes a contemporary American family's attempts to deal with the mundane conflicts of everyday life while grappling with the universal mysteries of love, death, and the possibility of happiness in an uncertain world. Based on the book by Don DeLillo. Noah Baumbach directs Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, Don Cheadle, Raffey Cassidy, Sam Nivola, May Nivola, Lars Eidinger, Andre Benjamin and Jodie Turner-Smith.

Windfall (March 18)

A Hitchcockian thriller following a wealthy couple who arrive at their vacation home only to find it's being robbed. Jason Segel, Lily Collins and Jesse Plemons star.

The Wonder

The Irish Midlands, 1862. A young girl stops eating but remains miraculously alive and well. Tourists and pilgrims mass to witness the miracle, but are there more ominous motives at work? A psychological thriller inspired by the 19th century phenomenon of "fasting girls", adapted from the novel by Emma Donoghue (Room). Florence Pugh stars.

You People

A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences in this comedy from Kenya Barris, co-written with Jonah Hill. Hill stars with Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lauren London, David Duchovny and Nia Long