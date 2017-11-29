Unlike home security systems with multiple accessories, all-in-one devices require minimal installation. Complete with high-definition live streaming cameras, motion sensors, arming and disarming functionality and integrated sirens, each of these devices functions as a self-contained home security system.

These systems work particularly well for watching small rental properties, since they cover a single room/entry point and you can install (and uninstall) them in minutes.

Canary Smart Home Security Device

Startup Canary launched its Canary Smart Home Security Device on Indiegogo back in 2013, raising nearly $2 million with an original funding goal of $100,000. The all-in-one Canary device has 1080p HD live streaming video, motion detection and temperature, humidity and air quality sensors. It also has an integrated 90-decibel siren and arm/disarm capabilities, making it a self-contained home security system (as much as a standalone security camera).

Price: $170 (£130/AU$225 converted)

Works with: Google Assistant, Wink

Guardzilla 360

The Guardzilla 360 is a quirky all-in-one home security system. It comes with a 100-decibel siren, remote arming and disarming and motion detection. Its standout feature, though, is its 360-degree 1712p HD live video feed. That means you can see everything happening in a room at the same time in high definition.

Price: $230 (£175/AU$300 converted)

Works with: Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, IFTTT, Nest

Icontrol Networks Piper Classic

The Piper Classic is a security module with a camera, a siren and a whole bunch of sensors that detect everything from ambient light to motion. Track what's going on via 1080p HD live video stream and receive alerts when something's amiss. The Piper stores up to 1,000 video clips on its cloud server for free -- there's no local storage option, but there's also no monthly fee.

Note: Icontrol Networks' Piper brand was acquired by Alarm.com in early 2017. The Piper Classic is still being sold on third-party sites, but Alarm.com has not yet shared whether it will continue to manufacture the all-in-one system.

Price: $199 (£150/AU$260 converted)

Works with: IFTTT, built-in Z-Wave hub

Icontrol Networks Piper NV

The NV distinguishes itself from its similar-looking $199 Piper predecessor in a couple of key ways. With night vision and a 3.4-megapixel camera sensor, the NV is a clear upgrade from the 2-megapixel sans-night-vision original. It does retain a lot of the features that made the first iteration so great -- a 180-degree fish-eye lens, a 105-decibel siren, a microphone and a speaker, free cloud storage and multiple sensors -- but the new add-ons take the NV to a whole new level.

Note: Icontrol Networks' Piper brand was acquired by Alarm.com in early 2017. The Piper NV is still being sold on third-party sites, but Alarm.com has not yet shared whether it will continue to manufacture the all-in-one system.

Price: $279 (£210/AU$365 converted)

Works with: IFTTT, built-in Z-Wave hub

LG Smart Security

LG's Smart Security device features 1080p live streaming, Alexa voice integration, a built-in Z-Wave hub and optional professional monitoring from security firm ADT. The LG Smart Security is a decent choice for all-in-one home security, but it doesn't offer the free cloud storage that you'll find with Piper, Guardzilla and other standalone systems.

Price: $200 (£150/AU$260 converted)

Works with: Amazon Alexa, built-in Z-Wave hub

Somfy One

Smart window shade maker Somfy acquired home security startup Myfox in 2016. The Myfox range of home security accessories are now offered under the Somfy brand. Somfy also introduced the new Somfy One, an all-in-one security system with an integrated 90-decibel siren, motion sensor and an HD live streaming camera. The Somfy One is currently not sold in the United States or Australia, but you can find it in the UK.

Price: £229 ($300/AU$400 converted)

Works with: Amazon Alexa, IFTTT, Nest

