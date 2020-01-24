Grab a $40 All-Clad skillet before it's gone

Home and Cook

Often the weekend rolls around and you might ponder how you'll pass the time. But you can avoid that fear this weekend -- thanks to an All-Clad sale over at Home and Cook that you're not going to want to sleep on. Through Sunday, Home and Cook is offering a ton of discounts on plenty of great All-Clad products -- from nonstick fry pans to full cookware sets -- and this time, there's a special bonus that doesn't come around often: Buy one item from the sale and you'll receive 20% off, plus free shipping. So start scrolling; you're not going to want to miss this sale.

Home and Cook Win at roasting large hunks of meat or whole chicken with this roasting pan that's easy to clean thanks to a nonstick base.

Home and Cook You can do just about anything with this French skillet. The stainless steel pan is ideal for all of your searing, sautéing and frying needs, and it boasts low walls for easy stirring and flipping access.

Home and Cook Make mornings taste great with this nonstick egg pan. The shallow wide walls means it's easy to flip fried eggs and gracefully turn omelets -- without smashed yolks or burnt bottoms.

Home and Cook A tad more shallow than a traditional sauce pan, this saucier is designed for cooking foods that demand regular whisking or stirring, like sauces, risotto, polenta and custards. Plus, the saucier comes with an All-Clad whisk.

Home and Cook This French braiser is prepped and ready to sear and slow roast a slew of meats in sauces and gravy. The pan's high sides means you can fit meats of any size in the base, and the aluminum base traps heat, ensuring an even cook throughout.