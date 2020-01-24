CNET también está disponible en español.

Grab a $40 All-Clad skillet before it's gone

Get 20% off one item and free shipping, this weekend only.

screen-shot-2020-01-24-at-12-44-40-pm.png
Home and Cook

Often the weekend rolls around and you might ponder how you'll pass the time. But you can avoid that fear this weekend -- thanks to an All-Clad sale over at Home and Cook that you're not going to want to sleep on. Through Sunday, Home and Cook is offering a ton of discounts on plenty of great All-Clad products -- from nonstick fry pans to full cookware sets -- and this time, there's a special bonus that doesn't come around often: Buy one item from the sale and you'll receive 20% off, plus free shipping. So start scrolling; you're not going to want to miss this sale.

Roasting pan: $40

You save: $110
Home and Cook

Win at roasting large hunks of meat or whole chicken with this roasting pan that's easy to clean thanks to a nonstick base.  

See at Home and Cook

7.5-inch French skillet: $40

You save: $65
Home and Cook

You can do just about anything with this French skillet. The stainless steel pan is ideal for all of your searing, sautéing and frying needs, and it boasts low walls for easy stirring and flipping access. 

See at Home and Cook

9-inch nonstick ultimate egg pan: $52

You save: $108
Home and Cook

Make mornings taste great with this nonstick egg pan. The shallow wide walls means it's easy to flip fried eggs and gracefully turn omelets -- without smashed yolks or burnt bottoms.  

See at Home and Cook

2-quart saucier with whisk: $68

You save: $67
Home and Cook

A tad more shallow than a traditional sauce pan, this saucier is designed for cooking foods that demand regular whisking or stirring, like sauces, risotto, polenta and custards. Plus, the saucier comes with an All-Clad whisk. 

See at Home and Cook

6-quart French braiser with lid: $104

You save: $201
Home and Cook

This French braiser is prepped and ready to sear and slow roast a slew of meats in sauces and gravy. The pan's high sides means you can fit meats of any size in the base, and the aluminum base traps heat, ensuring an even cook throughout. 

See at Home and Cook

10-piece nonstick cookware set: $520

You save: $880
Home and Cook

Upgrade your dull cookware set with this shiny nonstick version from All-Clad. The 10-piece set includes 8- and 10-inch fry pans, 2- and 3-quart sauce pans with lids, a 3-quart sauté pan with lid and an 8-quart stockpot with lid. 

See at Home and Cook