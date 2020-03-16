2-pack of All-Clad pans for $55 and more deals you'll want to jump on

Deal Savings Price









There's perhaps nothing greater in this life than an All-Clad VIP sale. And lucky for you, we've spotted a new one that you're not going to want to miss. The specialty cookware brand is offering discounts on some 200 items -- from immersion blenders to baking pans -- set to run through March 18. So gear up, get those clicking fingers ready and add these great deals to your cart ASAP.

There are a few caveats here: These items are "factory seconds," so they'll have "minor cosmetic scratches and/or dents," but are otherwise good to go. And the vendor (which is All-Clad's parent company) requires you to opt in to its email newsletters in order to shop. You can opt out later, but that process is also via email. There are a bunch of other terms of use you'll want to check before proceeding, too -- all of which can be read before committing.

With those notes in place, let's check out the deals.

Home and Cook Tight for space, but still want to get things done efficiently? Opt for an immersion blender, a slim product that's born to blend, whip and purée a wide selection of food.

Home and Cook This set of two hard anodized fry pans is designed for all your searing, browning and pan-frying needs -- everything from scrambled eggs to grilled chicken. You'll never have to worry about garlic sticking with the cookware's three layers of nonstick coating, and you can even slip these in the dishwasher for a quick wash.

Home and Cook The long, curved sides of this French skillet help prevent oil splattering, which means you can sear steaks and fry eggs without worrying about getting sprayed.

Home and Cook Fry, steam, roast, boil and strain to your heart's content with All-Clad's two essential nonstick pieces: an 8.5-inch fry pan and a 2.5-quart sauce pan.

Home and Cook These hard anodized fry pans are three different sizes (8-, 10- and 12-inch), so no matter how much you're cooking, you can always grab the right sized pan. Plus, the hard anodized coating allows you to use less oil while you cook for a healthier meal.

Home and Cook Relish the last few weeks of soup season with a brand-new soup pot. The wide yet tall pot means you can simmer stocks and make a big batch of soup.