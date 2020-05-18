A $60 All-Clad skillet and more Memorial Day savings going on right now

Deal Savings Price









With Memorial Day right around the corner, and thus the unwritten law that deems it grilling season now in effect, it's certainly a good opportunity for a little shopping. And what better time to add to your collection than during one of All-Clad's famed sales? The beloved, high-quality cooking institution is offering deals on a number of items, from full cookware sets to grilling tools, putting you in the perfect position to add something new and shiny to the kitchen -- all while saving some dough. Plus, alongside the deals, if you purchase a Rowenta pure air purifier or a Lagostina stainless steel roaster, you'll get 15% off your entire order (just use code 15OFF).

There are a few caveats here: These items are "factory seconds," so they'll have "minor cosmetic scratches and/or dents," but are otherwise good to go. And the vendor (which is All-Clad's parent company) requires you to opt in to its email newsletters in order to shop. You can opt out later, but that process is also via email. There are a bunch of other terms of use you'll want to check before proceeding, too -- all of which can be read before committing.

With that in mind, check out what we're adding to our carts immediately.

Home and Cook Grill enthusiasts will fall in love with this nonstick grilling platter, built to be placed over your coal-fired or electric grill. The perforations are large enough so that those delightful smoky flavors can rise up into those meats and vegetables, and the oversized handles mean you don't have to worry about burning yourself.

Home and Cook Lead the way with this hard anodized roaster, ideal for roasting whole chickens and other large cuts of meat.

Home and Cook Looking for that one perfect skillet to use for everything? Well here it is: All-Clad's 8-inch fry pan, patented with a 5-ply construction that distributes heat throughout the entire pan.

Home and Cook Fire up the grill with this shiny tool set, complete with a two-pronged fork, brush, locking tongs and spatula.

Home and Cook This dual set is designed to complement each other: Sear, brown or fry in the skillet while you simmer a sauce or gravy or in the sauce pan.

Home and Cook Get to preparing creative meals with this stovetop pressure cooker, built with a two-part cooking process that's designed to optimize flavor. https://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/3586864/type/dlg/https://homeandcooksales.com/index.php/all-clad-precision-8-4-quart-stainless-pressure-cooker-second-quality.html