A set of 2 All-Clad frying pans for less than $60 at Sur La Table

Bonus: They ship for free.

All-Clad is near the top of the list of our favorite kitchen brands, known for smart design and sturdy craftsmanship that can take a beating on the range. Sur La Table is currently selling a set of two All-Clad nonstick frying pans for just $60 -- down from $120 -- which is about as cheap as you'll find them. Both the 8- and 10-inch nonstick skillets are built with All-Clad's signature sturdy construction and a tough PFOA-free nonstick coating that resists most scratches. They're great everyday pans for eggs, stir-fries, chicken breasts and more. 

This set of skillets ships for free. Note this frying pan set has gone down to $60 before and, when it does, often goes on back-order quickly. So jump on the deal while it's still available.

