Pokemon Expansion Pass 1917 review Pokemon Expansion Pass Fortnite food trucks Birds of Prey trailer Australia fires
An All-Clad fry pan set for just $60 -- only though Monday

Plus more kitchen deals from the Sur La Table winter sale.

It's winter and I'm not going anywhere, so don't ask. Not your birthday party. Not your kid's birthday party. Not even your aunt's dog's christening. No, it's winter and I'm staying in and cooking and Sur La Table totally gets that, which is why we're fighting seasonal affective disorder with a little kitchen retail therapy via SLT's Winter Sale, on now and through the weekend. 

So what are the best gets? You can snatch up bargains on kitchen appliances and cookware from a nifty $25 immersion blender to this handsome Le Creuset cast iron skillet for less than $100. Or nab two chef- and fan-favorite All-Clad nonstick skillets for half off the sticker price, down to just $60 for the set. 

Many of these sale prices are for today only with others running through the weekend, and Sur La Table will ship any order of more than $59 for free. See below for our top picks from the Sur La Table winter sale happening now. 

Le Creuset cast iron skillet: $100

You save $130
The only thing better than cast iron is cast iron made by one of our all-time favorite French legacy kitchen brands. This lovely Le Creuset skillet is a manageable 10.25-inches and the sloped sides and spout make pouring sauce or residual cooking fats easy. And don't get me started on the colors it comes in. I dream in sea salt blue.

$100 at Sur La Table

All-Clad 8- and 10-inch nonstick skillets: $60

You save $60
All-Clad is near the top of the list of our favorite kitchen brands, and this set of two nonstick frying pans is about as cheap as you'll find them anywhere. Built with All-Clad's signature sturdy construction and the tough PFOA-free nonstick coating resists most scratches.

$60 at Sur La Table

GreenPan 13-piece nonstick cookware set, $400

You save $585
If it's a full set of cookware you're after, this GreenPan 13-piece nonstick cookware set is over half off the showroom price during the limited-time sale. The set includes an 8-inch skillet, 9.5-inch skillet, 11-inch skillet, 1.7-quart saucepan with lid, 2.2-quart saucepan with lid, 3.3-quart saucepan with lid, 3-quart sauté pan with lid and 6-quart stockpot with lid.

$400 at Sur La Table

Bonavita metropolitan one-touch coffee maker: $75

You save $25
I don't know about you but my coffee maker never leaves the counter so I want it to look good, in addition to brewing consistently tasty java. This Bonavita one-touch brewer does both and receives high marks in purchase reviews.

$75 at Sur La Table

Cuisinart Smart Stick hand blender: $25

You save $40

No more messy ladle transfers of hot soup into an upright blender (ouch). Use an immersion blender instead for pureed soups, mashed potatoes, sauces and a whole lot more.

$25 at Sur La Table