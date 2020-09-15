Snap up a $50 All-Clad stainless steel fry pan and more cookware deals

Deal Savings Price









When All-Clad cookware goes on sale, it's definitely worthy of attention. And right now we're seeing some of the lowest prices yet on this beautifully designed, high-quality cookware. The Pennsylvania-based metal crafter turns out some of the most coveted pots and pans, lauded for its quality construction that can take a beating and still perform consistently over the years (not to mention its sleek, minimalist design). For those reasons and more, All-Clad cookware isn't exactly cheap -- that is, until a clearance event like the one happening now. The two-day clearance sales event has lots of All-Clad cookware sets and single pieces from the brand's various collections including frying pans, cookware sets, bakeware and even slow cookers on deep discount -- some as much as 65% off.

Many of them have been deemed "second quality" or "damaged packaging." Factory seconds or second quality means items may have minor manufacturing defects like a small dent or scratch, but it won't affect their performance. In most cases, the defects are barely even noticeable. "Damaged packing" is exactly what it sounds like and means there is likely a rip or tear in the box but one that will have no bearing on the condition of the All-Clad product inside.

When a sale like this pops off, it's never too early to start thinking about holiday gifting for the home chefs in your life. Check out our top picks for the All-Clad factory seconds sale, happening Tuesday and Wednesday.

All-Clad It's nearly cookie season and having the right bakeware is a key component. This three-piece set includes two 18x14-inch All-Clad baking sheets made from heavy-gauge aluminized steel and a nonstick cooling and baking rack.

All-Clad This is the classic 8-inch frying pan you'll likely use more than any other, so why not spring for one of the best available? This is one of the best prices we've ever seen for the three-ply bonded stainless steel beauty. The 10-inch version of the same frying pan with lid is down to just $60, which might be a better option if you're regularly cooking for more than one or two.

Home and Cook This sleek stainless steel French skillet can be used by both novice and well-seasoned bakers, complete with a tri-ply bonded construction. Use it to sear a piece of meat, or effortlessly simmer a sauce, thanks to the high walls. FYI: This doesn't come with its original box, but that shouldn't impact its performance.

Home and Cook Winter is coming, which means you'll probably be roasting a whole lot of meat to pass the time. This nonstick roaster is plenty big enough to house whole chickens and other large cuts of meat. If you prefer a stainless steel roaster, it's also on sale for just $70.

All-Clad We don't try to hide our love for slow cookers and we never will, but they aren't always the prettiest things to plop on the counter for several hours. Not so with this 4-quart slow cooker featuring All-Clad's signature sleek stainless-steel look. It also has an easy-clean ceramic insert and a 26-hour digital programmable timer.

Home and Cook Built for one-pan meals, this 3-quart essential pan was designed with cooking for one in mind. The pan features high, rounded sides, along with a lid that locks in moisture and heat. Use it on the stove or in the oven for anything from risotto to pasta and sauces.

Home and Cook Looking for a small set of pots and pans? This hard anodized nonstick set will do the trick, complete with a 10-inch skillet, 2.5-quart saucepan with a lid, a 4-quart saucepan with a lid and an 8-inch stockpot with a lid.

