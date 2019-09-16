Our favorite All-Clad cookware is on major discount due to packaging damage

Sur la Table

If you know cooking, you probably know All-Clad: A favorite of cookware geeks, it's one of the most sought-after kitchen and cookware brands on the market, used by Michelin-caliber chefs and home cooks alike.

If the American-made bonded stainless steel and copper-core cookware is normally a touch out of your price range, this may be your chance to snag a few pieces at highly marked-down prices. Right now discount retailer Home & Cook Sales is selling off All-Clad's most popular kitchen and cookware products like frying pans, stockpots and complete cookware sets (plus more) at up to 60% off with most items at least half off.

The catch? All are all in mint condition save for some light "packaging damage" like a torn box or faded label leaving them unfit for retail floors. The damaged-package products are limited and this sale is a short one (it ends Wednesday) so we'd suggest moving on this fast. Here are a few of our top picks from the limited-run All-Clad cookware damaged packaging flash sale.

Note that CNET may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

All-Clad You know that little frying pan you use every day for small jobs like a quick scrambled egg or veggie burger? Getting all that use it should be a quality piece and All-Clad's signature bonded five-ply construction -- with a copper core and stainless steel exterior and cooking surface -- means rapid and even heating every time.

All-Clad For moments you just need to snatch out a quick saucepan to reheat a few servings of soup or chili, or to whip up a quick sauce, this 3-quart copper-core sautoir pan will definitely fit the bill. And the two-tone stainless steel with copper trim is very sharp.

All-Clad Like all of All-Clad's cookware, this nonstick frying pan generates fast and even heat for all sorts of stovetop jobs. I own one and you could literally clean it with a single paper towel after most jobs.

All-Clad If you like to go a little freestyle crazy when you sauté (like I do), you'll want high sides and a lid to keep dinner in the pan and not all over the rest of the counter. This copper-core pan is crafted to both look and function beautifully, with super even heat distribution and quick conduction.

All-Clad This is All-Clad's answer to the wok. Big enough to hold a ton of fresh produce in there, the design allows for total control of the contents to keep things moving and cooking veggies and meats evenly and fast.

All-Clad This stainless steel set includes a 10-inch fry pan, 3-quart covered saucepan and a 3-quart covered sauté pan. All-Clad's three-ply cookware features a thick-gauge aluminum core that heats up fast and distributes heat evenly. This set is down over $375 during the damaged package sale.

All-Clad This 5.5-quart copper-core Dutch oven is large and deep -- perfect for braising, stewing, browning and slow cooking, all in one vessel. A perfect choice for one-pot meals.

All-Clad When you've got a stock pot going you want it to look good and this stainless steel with copper trim is just it. An all-purpose stockpot for sauces, soups and blanching.

All-Clad True story: I just got my first All-Clad nonstick cookware and I'm hooked. It heats up so fast and cooks everything evenly with what is clearly a high quality and durable nonstick surface. You can take $550 off a full set of the stuff for the next few days.