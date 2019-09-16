Our favorite All-Clad cookware is on major discount due to packaging damage

If you know cooking, you probably know All-Clad: A favorite of cookware geeks, it's one of the most sought-after kitchen and cookware brands on the market, used by Michelin-caliber chefs and home cooks alike.
If the American-made bonded stainless steel and copper-core cookware is normally a touch out of your price range, this may be your chance to snag a few pieces at highly marked-down prices. Right now discount retailer Home & Cook Sales is selling off All-Clad's most popular kitchen and cookware products like frying pans, stockpots and complete cookware sets (plus more) at up to 60% off with most items at least half off.
The catch? All are all in mint condition save for some light "packaging damage" like a torn box or faded label leaving them unfit for retail floors. The damaged-package products are limited and this sale is a short one (it ends Wednesday) so we'd suggest moving on this fast. Here are a few of our top picks from the limited-run All-Clad cookware damaged packaging flash sale.
You know that little frying pan you use every day for small jobs like a quick scrambled egg or veggie burger? Getting all that use it should be a quality piece and All-Clad's signature bonded five-ply construction -- with a copper core and stainless steel exterior and cooking surface -- means rapid and even heating every time.
For moments you just need to snatch out a quick saucepan to reheat a few servings of soup or chili, or to whip up a quick sauce, this 3-quart copper-core sautoir pan will definitely fit the bill. And the two-tone stainless steel with copper trim is very sharp.
Like all of All-Clad's cookware, this nonstick frying pan generates fast and even heat for all sorts of stovetop jobs. I own one and you could literally clean it with a single paper towel after most jobs.
If you like to go a little freestyle crazy when you sauté (like I do), you'll want high sides and a lid to keep dinner in the pan and not all over the rest of the counter. This copper-core pan is crafted to both look and function beautifully, with super even heat distribution and quick conduction.
This is All-Clad's answer to the wok. Big enough to hold a ton of fresh produce in there, the design allows for total control of the contents to keep things moving and cooking veggies and meats evenly and fast.
This stainless steel set includes a 10-inch fry pan, 3-quart covered saucepan and a 3-quart covered sauté pan. All-Clad's three-ply cookware features a thick-gauge aluminum core that heats up fast and distributes heat evenly. This set is down over $375 during the damaged package sale.
This 5.5-quart copper-core Dutch oven is large and deep -- perfect for braising, stewing, browning and slow cooking, all in one vessel. A perfect choice for one-pot meals.
When you've got a stock pot going you want it to look good and this stainless steel with copper trim is just it. An all-purpose stockpot for sauces, soups and blanching.
True story: I just got my first All-Clad nonstick cookware and I'm hooked. It heats up so fast and cooks everything evenly with what is clearly a high quality and durable nonstick surface. You can take $550 off a full set of the stuff for the next few days.
