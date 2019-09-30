Professional chefs use this All-Clad cookware and it's on sale at Macy's now

When you talk about the best cookware brands in the game, All-Clad is consistently in the mix, used and loved by serious home cooks and professional chefs alike. If you're looking for an easy-to-clean nonstick set, you should find one with a strong anodized aluminum core and a quality nonstick surface. All-Clad has both, and coats its nonstick cookware with three layers of PFOA-free coating to keep it from scratching off.
Right now Macy's has two sets of All-Clad anodized nonstick cookware on sale, including a full 10-piece set with frying pans, saucepans, stockpots and more along with a tight seven-piece set with four essential pieces to get you through just about any recipe. It's solid cookware with a quality you can feel when you hold it.
See more details on the All-Clad cookware below, and hop over to Macy's to strike while the hard-anodized aluminum is hot.
Cookware may seem tough, but it's actually fairly sensitive and prone to warping, so getting a quality set of anodized aluminum warp-resistant cookware will ensure it lasts longer. All-Clad gets consistently high marks from home cooks and professional chefs alike, who rely on it for even distribution of heat and unmatched durability.
This All-Clad 10-piece has all you need in a cookware set, including large and medium frying pans, a 4-quart sauté pan with a lid, a saucepan, a 7-quart stockpot with a lid and a huge 13-inch square pan for those big jobs.
A similarly durable set of nonstick cookware, this seven-piece set has the essentials for getting through most recipes, with a 10-inch frying pan, a 2.4-quart saucepan, a 4-quart stockpot and a 4-quart sauté pan with a lid.
