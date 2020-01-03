An All-Clad fry pan set for $50 -- only through Sunday

All-Clad

We can never hold back on a sale, but we certainly can't miss any sale that has to do with All-Clad. Which brings us to letting you know that Macy's is offering a limited sale on a slew of All-Clad products from now until Sunday, Jan. 5. You can fill your kitchen with a number of nonstick and stainless steel pots and pans, appliances like waffle irons and slow cookers and even tea kettles and utensils. Ahead, some of the best All-Clad deals you won't want to pass up.

Macy's Fry up everything from eggs to burgers with these two nonstick pans, which come in two sizes: 8.5- and 10.5-inch. Not only are both pans oven safe, but they're also built to nest in each other, so they won't take up much space when they're not being used.

All-Clad Searing and frying has never been easier, thanks to this hard anodized fry pan set from All-Clad. These 8- and 10-inch nonstick pans are built with flared sides -- for easy turning and stirring -- and the diagonal stainless steel handles stay cool while you cook.

All-Clad You can do most of your cooking with this four-piece skillet set, complete with two fry pans and a 4-quart covered sauce pan.

All-Clad This stainless steel multicooker is just as versatile as it looks: Boil large batches of pasta, steam corn and even simmer your favorite soup with this set. The collection comes with an 8-quart pot and lid, which can be simply used on its own. Or you can drop in the steamer basket for all your vegetable needs or slide in the perforated insert to make cooking and draining pasta so much easier.

All-Clad We can hardly pass up on this seven-piece stainless steel cookware set that's over 50% off, down from $630. This collection is designed exclusively for Macy's and includes a 10-inch fry pan, a 2-quart covered saucepan, a 3-quart covered sauté pan and a 6-quart covered stockpot.

All-Clad Home cooks: Rejoice with this hard anodized nonstick seven-piece set. You'll never have to cook with any other pots or pans once you splurge on this set, complete with a 10-inch fry pan, a 2.5-quart saucepan with lid, a 4-quart sauté pan with lid and an 8-quart stockpot with lid.

All-Clad Tired of substituting a bowl that doesn't really fit on top of your pan when you need a double boiler? That's no longer a problem once you have All-Clad's double boiler insert, which comfortably sits on top of a saucepan.