Cult-favorite All-Clad cookware is down as much as 70% right now

You may have noticed already, but when All-Clad cookware goes on sale, we get very excited. The Pennsylvania-based metalcrafter has become one of the most-loved luxury kitchen brands anywhere, known for quality eye-candy cookware that can take a lickin' and still perform consistently over the years.

But it isn't cheap...

Luckily, third-party retailer Home & Cook Sales is hosting an All-Clad factory seconds sales right now, with everything from cookware sets to bakeware, accessories and even a fancy multifunction prep and cook food processor, all currently on deep discount -- some as much as 70% off.

Read more: Best direct-to-consumer cookware of 2020: Made In, Brigade Kitchen and more

"Factory Seconds" or "second quality" -- if you're wondering -- simply means the items may have some minor manufacturing defects like a dent or scratch, but it won't affect their performance. In most cases, the defects are barely noticeable. Some items in this sale are also labeled damaged packing, which means exactly what it sounds like but should have no bearing on the condition of the All-Clad product itself.

Check out our picks for the All-Clad factory seconds sale, happening now.

Copper Core is All-Clad's premium line, and $700 for a 7-piece set is about as inexpensive as you're going to find one. This set includes essentials like a 10-inch fry pan, 2 -quart covered saucepan, 3-quart covered sauté pan and 8-quart covered stockpot. 5-ply bonded construction with stainless steel, aluminum and a thick copper core mean even heating, warp-free strength and reliable responsiveness.

Home & Cook Sales This truly may be as close to a personal sous chef as you're going to get without having to shell out an hourly rate and benefits. This miracle machine does chopping, stirring, mixing, kneading, whipping, slow cooking and stir frying -- all at the touch of a button. And it's half off thanks to some minor packaging damage.

Home & Cook Sales I find myself reaching for my deep saute pan with lid more than anything else (probably because I'm a very messy chef and the lids and high sides save me on cleanup later). This stainless steel number from All-Clad is definitely an everyday-use type of pan.

Home & Cook Sales The copper center core line from All-Clad maximizes heat conductivity and responsiveness and is generally recommended for more experienced chefs. If you're able to control your pan with precision, this unique blend of metals will pay dividends.

Home & Cook Sales Give your bird or roast a proper home before you send it into the oven. The 13" x 16" roaster is has a nonstick coating which makes cleanup after a big roasting job a snap, and the rack lifts meats to promote even cooking.