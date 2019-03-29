All Avengers: Endgame trailers and posters -- Russia loves Black Widow

Marvel

Thanos may have snapped half the population to dust in Avengers: Infinity War, but that doesn't mean the fight is over. Here's all the footage for the upcoming movie Avengers: Endgame we've seen so far.

'We Lost' featurette, March 26, 2019

In this new Avengers: Endgame featurette titled We Lost, we get the tagline "We're in the endgame now."

The featurette shows interviews with actors Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth and others talking about how the surviving superheroes are "trying to keep their heads above water" in dealing with the aftermath of the deadly Thanos Snap.

Scarlett Johansson reveals that her Black Widow/Natasha character "is a little bit hardened from what she's had to go through."

Producer Kevin Feige says fans' sad reactions to their favorite characters dying is due to their intense emotional connections to the superheroes.

'Honor' TV teaser trailer, March 21, 2019

The newest Avengers TV teaser trailer, entitled Honor, offers a new tagline: "Today we have a chance to take it all back."

The new footage honors those superheroes lost in the deadly snap via Thanos -- including Black Panther, most of the Guardians of the Galaxy, Doctor Strange and Wasp. It also includes a pep talk that promises the surviving Avengers will do "whatever it takes" to get them all back.

The full Avengers trailer offers a lot more clues of what's in store for Marvel Cinematic Universe's end of Phase 3.

The footage shows Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Hawkeye/Ronin, Rocket Raccoon, Bruce Banner, Ant-Man, Thor and the rest of the surviving superheroes preparing for battle.

Now playing: Watch this: Avengers: Endgame trailer takes you back to the start

Each superhero recalls their own origin story and personal tragedies in the trailer, but there's a sense of hope as they band together for one final fight.

The new trailer also highlights a quote worth remembering: "The world has changed, and none of us can go back. All we can do is our best, and sometimes, the best that we can do, is to start over."

Plus, we see Captain Marvel at the end meeting the gang, which means she could end up being their secret weapon to reverse the damage Thanos unleashed.

While technically this clip isn't an Avengers: Endgame trailer, it's the footage of the Captain Marvel postcredits scene that shows what happens when Carol Danvers answers Nick Fury's pager message.

Captain Marvel almost magically appears behind Black Widow and asks, "Where's Fury?"

Now playing: Watch this: Avengers: Endgame's heroes are picking up the pieces

"Some people move on, but not us."

Marvel dropped this teaser trailer during the Super Bowl on Feb 3. In it, we see superheroes like Captain America attending a support group; Iron Man and Nebula repairing -- or perhaps upgrading -- armor; and Black Widow practicing at the gun range. Even Hawkeye/Ronin shows up.

It's intense, super intense in fact, punctuated with handclaps you might say represent Thanos doing the old finger snap.

Now playing: Watch this: Avengers: Endgame trailer revealed

"We lost friends, we lost family, we lost a part of ourselves. This is the fight of our lives."

The first trailer for Avengers: Endgame debuted on Dec. 7, 2018 and showed a forlorn Tony Stark lost in space, trying to repair his ship so he can get back home. Guardians of the Galaxy's Nebula is with him, so at least we know he has someone there to help him make repairs.

First trailer in Lego, Dec. 9, 2018

This is the exact same teaser trailer of Tony Stark in his ship, but somehow it's even cooler because the footage is re-created frame by frame in Lego.

Russia movie poster, March 29

Marvel

This Avengers: Endgame movie poster from Russia changes up how the superheroes are presented, with Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow (played by Scarlett Johansson) in the front. Russia might have a soft spot for Black Widow, since she is after all a Russian spy.

China movie poster, March 28

Marvel

In this poster from China, the heroes who survived the Snap are at the top, while those who died are below. Curiously, Loki (Tom Hiddleston), who was killed by Thanos at the beginning of Avengers: Infinity War, is not shown.

Character posters, March 26

Marvel Studios

Marvel released a new set of Avengers: Endgame character posters to finally reveal the fates of characters fans weren't sure survived Thanos' killer snap.

The new posters show surviving characters in full color, with the dead featured in black and white. Most notably, Black Panther character Shuri (played by Letitia Wright) has a black and white poster, while Valkyrie (played by Tessa Thompson) from Thor: Ragnarok survived the Snap.

US movie poster, March 14

Marvel

When Marvel released this first theatrical poster for Avengers: Endgame, fans were excited, until they noticed Black Panther actor Danai Gurira's name was omitted from the poster cast credits. Luckily, Marvel also noticed the mistake and fixed it.

Avengers: Endgame is scheduled to open in theaters worldwide on April 26.

For more plot theories, characters reveals and news check out our Avengers: Endgame movie guide. Also, check out our sister sites ComicBook.com and GameSpot for more Avengers: Endgame coverage. If you want to catch up with the MCU movies before the Endgame begins, here's our guide to streaming them all.

Originally published March 21.

Update, March 29: Adds all Endgame posters.