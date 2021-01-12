Razer's high-tech N95 mask Cadillac eVTOL air taxi Super Mario 3D World trailer Nvidia at CES 2021 Indiana Jones video game Photos: All the cool new gadgets at CES 2021 Track your stimulus check

All 70 movies Netflix is releasing in 2021

Netflix keeping us well fed.

Listen
- 02:15
screen-shot-2021-01-13-at-8-49-13-am.png

Netflix has a stacked movie lineup for the year.

 Netflix

Not all Netflix movies are total gems (Hillbilly Elegy anyone?), but at least there'll be plenty of them to keep us entertained. Netflix dropped a list of 70 movies it'll release once a week in 2021. But look out for more, as this is just the announced slate so far.

Netflix also dropped a sizzle reel teasing some of the bigger movies on the list, including comedy-thriller Red Notice, with Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot. Chris Hemsworth swings his Extraction guns for Netflix again in Escape from Spiderhead, a sci-fi about two prisoners who take part in a new drug test in exchange for shortened prison sentences.

A few more to look out for: Amy Poehler's high school comedy-drama Moxie, Zack Snyder's zombie heist movie Army of the Dead, and political satire disaster flick Don't Look Up, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence. Let's go, 2021!

Read more: The 35 best movies to watch on Netflix

All 70 movies Netflix is releasing in 2021

January

  • Pieces of a Woman (Jan. 7)
  • Outside the Wire (Jan. 15)
  • The White Tiger (Jan. 22)
  • Penguin Bloom (Jan. 27)**
  • Finding 'Ohana (Jan. 29)
  • The Dig (Jan. 29)

February

  • Malcolm & Marie (Feb. 5)
  • I Care A Lot (Feb. 19)**

March

  • Moxie (March 3)
  • YES DAY (March 12)

No release date yet

  • 8 Rue de l'Humanité*
  • A Boy Called Christmas
  • A Castle for Christmas
  • Afterlife of the Party
  • Army of the Dead
  • Awake
  • A Week Away
  • A Winter's Tale from Shaun the Sheep**
  • Back to the Outback
  • Bad Trip
  • Beauty
  • Blonde
  • Blood Red Sky*
  • Bombay Rose
  • Beckett
  • Bruised
  • Concrete Cowboy
  • Don't Look Up
  • Double Dad*
  • Escape from Spiderhead
  • Fear Street Trilogy
  • Fever Dream*
  • Fuimos Canciones*
  • Intrusion
  • Kate
  • Love Hard
  • Monster
  • Munich*
  • Nightbooks
  • Night Teeth
  • No One Gets Out Alive
  • O2*
  • Red Notice
  • Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
  • Robin Robin
  • Skater Girl
  • Stowaway**
  • Sweet Girl
  • The Guilty
  • The Hand of God*
  • The Harder They Fall
  • The Kissing Booth 3
  • The Last Letter from Your Lover**
  • The Last Mercenary*
  • The Loud House Movie
  • The Power of the Dog
  • The Princess Switch 3
  • There's Someone Inside Your House
  • The Starling
  • The Swarm*
  • The Woman in the Window
  • Things Heard and Seen
  • Thunder Force
  • tick, tick...BOOM!
  • To All The Boys: Always and Forever
  • Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans
  • Untitled Alexandre Moratto*
  • Untitled Graham King
  • Untitled Alicia Keys Rom-Com
  • Wish Dragon

*non-English language

**not available globally

New movies coming out in 2021: Marvel, James Bond and more

See all photos