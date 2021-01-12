Netflix

Not all Netflix movies are total gems (Hillbilly Elegy anyone?), but at least there'll be plenty of them to keep us entertained. Netflix dropped a list of 70 movies it'll release once a week in 2021. But look out for more, as this is just the announced slate so far.

Netflix also dropped a sizzle reel teasing some of the bigger movies on the list, including comedy-thriller Red Notice, with Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot. Chris Hemsworth swings his Extraction guns for Netflix again in Escape from Spiderhead, a sci-fi about two prisoners who take part in a new drug test in exchange for shortened prison sentences.

A few more to look out for: Amy Poehler's high school comedy-drama Moxie, Zack Snyder's zombie heist movie Army of the Dead, and political satire disaster flick Don't Look Up, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence. Let's go, 2021!

All 70 movies Netflix is releasing in 2021

January

Pieces of a Woman (Jan. 7)

Outside the Wire (Jan. 15)

The White Tiger (Jan. 22)

Penguin Bloom (Jan. 27)**

Finding 'Ohana (Jan. 29)

The Dig (Jan. 29)

February

Malcolm & Marie (Feb. 5)

I Care A Lot (Feb. 19)**

March

Moxie (March 3)

YES DAY (March 12)

No release date yet

8 Rue de l'Humanité*

A Boy Called Christmas

A Castle for Christmas

Afterlife of the Party

Army of the Dead

Awake

A Week Away

A Winter's Tale from Shaun the Sheep**

Back to the Outback

Bad Trip

Beauty

Blonde

Blood Red Sky*

Bombay Rose

Beckett

Bruised

Concrete Cowboy

Don't Look Up

Double Dad*

Escape from Spiderhead

Fear Street Trilogy

Fever Dream*

Fuimos Canciones*



Intrusion



Kate

Love Hard

Monster



Munich*



Nightbooks

Night Teeth

No One Gets Out Alive

O2*

Red Notice



Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Robin Robin

Skater Girl

Stowaway**

Sweet Girl

The Guilty



The Hand of God*

The Harder They Fall

The Kissing Booth 3

The Last Letter from Your Lover**

The Last Mercenary*

The Loud House Movie

The Power of the Dog

The Princess Switch 3

There's Someone Inside Your House

The Starling

The Swarm*

The Woman in the Window



Things Heard and Seen

Thunder Force

tick, tick...BOOM!

To All The Boys: Always and Forever

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans

Untitled Alexandre Moratto*

Untitled Graham King

Untitled Alicia Keys Rom-Com

Wish Dragon

*non-English language

**not available globally