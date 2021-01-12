Not all Netflix movies are total gems (Hillbilly Elegy anyone?), but at least there'll be plenty of them to keep us entertained. Netflix dropped a list of 70 movies it'll release once a week in 2021. But look out for more, as this is just the announced slate so far.
Netflix also dropped a sizzle reel teasing some of the bigger movies on the list, including comedy-thriller Red Notice, with Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot. Chris Hemsworth swings his Extraction guns for Netflix again in Escape from Spiderhead, a sci-fi about two prisoners who take part in a new drug test in exchange for shortened prison sentences.
A few more to look out for: Amy Poehler's high school comedy-drama Moxie, Zack Snyder's zombie heist movie Army of the Dead, and political satire disaster flick Don't Look Up, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence. Let's go, 2021!
Read more: The 35 best movies to watch on Netflix
All 70 movies Netflix is releasing in 2021
January
- Pieces of a Woman (Jan. 7)
- Outside the Wire (Jan. 15)
- The White Tiger (Jan. 22)
- Penguin Bloom (Jan. 27)**
- Finding 'Ohana (Jan. 29)
- The Dig (Jan. 29)
February
- Malcolm & Marie (Feb. 5)
- I Care A Lot (Feb. 19)**
March
- Moxie (March 3)
- YES DAY (March 12)
No release date yet
- 8 Rue de l'Humanité*
- A Boy Called Christmas
- A Castle for Christmas
- Afterlife of the Party
- Army of the Dead
- Awake
- A Week Away
- A Winter's Tale from Shaun the Sheep**
- Back to the Outback
- Bad Trip
- Beauty
- Blonde
- Blood Red Sky*
- Bombay Rose
- Beckett
- Bruised
- Concrete Cowboy
- Don't Look Up
- Double Dad*
- Escape from Spiderhead
- Fear Street Trilogy
- Fever Dream*
- Fuimos Canciones*
- Intrusion
- Kate
- Love Hard
- Monster
- Munich*
- Nightbooks
- Night Teeth
- No One Gets Out Alive
- O2*
- Red Notice
- Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- Robin Robin
- Skater Girl
- Stowaway**
- Sweet Girl
- The Guilty
- The Hand of God*
- The Harder They Fall
- The Kissing Booth 3
- The Last Letter from Your Lover**
- The Last Mercenary*
- The Loud House Movie
- The Power of the Dog
- The Princess Switch 3
- There's Someone Inside Your House
- The Starling
- The Swarm*
- The Woman in the Window
- Things Heard and Seen
- Thunder Force
- tick, tick...BOOM!
- To All The Boys: Always and Forever
- Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans
- Untitled Alexandre Moratto*
- Untitled Graham King
- Untitled Alicia Keys Rom-Com
- Wish Dragon
*non-English language
**not available globally