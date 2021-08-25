All 5 (or 6) villains teased in the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer

Marvel Studios

The Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer dropped on Monday, and so did everyone's respective jaws. We got answers, but mainly more questions, regarding what the hell's going on in Tom Holland's third Marvel-Sony web-slinging adventure.

Here's one takeaway: Villains Doctor Octopus, Green Goblin, Electro, The Lizard and Sandman are all either pictured in the trailer or heavily hinted to be making an appearance in the movie. What we now want to know is: Is this rogues' gallery of villains teeing up the Sinister Six?

Sony announced a Sinister Six team-up of Spidey's greatest villains all the way back in 2013, months before The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Thanks to the disappointing box office return of the Andrew Garfield sequel, plans for the spinoff were put on ice.

Maybe until now. Maybe, possibly, there's a sixth villain who wasn't teased in the trailer. Time to speculate below.

1. Doctor Octopus Marvel Studios Aka Doc Ock. Yes, Alfred Molina is confirmed to be back as Otto Octavius, who first appeared in 2004's Spider-Man 2. He was killed after sacrificing himself to destroy his malfunctioning nuclear experiment. Lived a villain, died a hero, as some would say. This version, who appears clearly at the end of the trailer, looks like he's still on a questionable path.

2. Green Goblin Marvel/Sony While Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin, who first appeared in 2002's Spider-Man, doesn't appear on screen in the trailer, it's pretty clear he'll be in the movie. Dafoe's maniacal Green Goblin laugh can be heard, along with glimpses of his recognizable Pumpkin Bombs. The Green Goblin died at the end of Sam Raimi's Spider-Man, but later appeared across his trilogy in ghost or memory form. Looks like he's back, back again.

3. Electro Sony Pictures How do we know Jamie Foxx's Electro is back? Two words: Yellow lightning. The trailer shows The Amazing Spider-Man 2 villain's signature bolts exploding police cars. Spidey, in his black-and-gold suit, is shown dodging them in another shot. Andrew Garfield's Spidey defeats Electro by overloading his body with energy at the end of the 2014 flick. Foxx all but confirmed his return, until deleting his premature social media posts regarding the new movie.

4. Sandman Sony Pictures This one's a little more tenuous. In the trailer, one of Electro's lightning storms is filled with plumes of sand and dirt. Sandman? Thomas Hayden Church's villain survived 2007's Spider-Man 3, after Peter forgave the escaped criminal. Maybe he's actually on Peter's side here, protecting him from Electro's bolts.

5. The Lizard Sony Pictures Finally, The Lizard. Rhys Ifans' villain appeared in 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man. At about 2 and a half minutes into the trailer, a dark figure can be seen looming over Peter. The outline of that figure fits The Lizard's. The mad scientist, who tried to turn all humans into lizard hybrids, was sent to jail after Peter returned him to his human form.

(6?) Rhino/Vulture/Shocker/Scorpion Sony Pictures Paul Giamatti might be returning to play Rhino in the MCU, but the actor hasn't exactly been forthcoming with confirmation. He first appeared as the Rhino, aka Aleksei Sytsevich, in 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2 opposite Andrew Garfield. The plan was to have Giamatti return for an increased role in The Amazing Spider-Man 3, but the mixed reception to the Garfield sequel saw the latter canned. Other candidates who could round out the band: Vulture (Michael Keaton), Shocker (Bokeem Woodbine) and Scorpion (Michael Mando), who're all still alive.

Spider-Man: No Way Home again stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker, with Zendaya, Marisa Tomei and Jacob Batalon at his side. Director Jon Watts is behind the cameras again. No Way Home hits theaters Dec. 17.