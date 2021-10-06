All 23 movies and shows Netflix is releasing for Christmas

Netflix

You may not want to hear this, but the holidays are coming up fast. To help you get ahead of your festive planning, Netflix has confirmed dates for its Christmas film and TV lineup.

Lindsay Lohan's Christmas-themed Netflix rom-com isn't on the list (that's next year), but you can look forward to plenty of other festive soon-to-be-favorites from the US, Canada and around the globe, including France, South Africa, Nigeria and the UK. The holly jolly streaming runs throughout November and December.

It wouldn't be Xmas without a right royal mix-up, so Vanessa Hudgens plays three roles in sequel The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star. In Love Hard, a hopeless romantic, played by Nina Dobrev, is catfished by Jimmy O. Yang. And in Single All the Way, Ugly Betty star Michael Urie persuades his best friend to pretend to be his boyfriend at his family Christmas, only for his mother to set him up with her handsome trainer, played by Hallmark Channel's Christmas stalwart Luke Macfarlane.

If you want a reality show with a yuletide twist, glassblowing show Blown Away: Christmas returns to the glory hole to do some more flashing, hosted by Bobby Berk. Meanwhile, The Great British Baking Show decks the tent with Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith as they cook up season 4.

For kids, Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas is a stop-motion special from Wallace and Gromit creators Aardman Animations. And A Boy Called Christmas sees an all-star cast including Kristen Wiig, Stephen Merchant, Jim Broadbent and Maggie Smith go searching for elves with the help of a headstrong reindeer.

Here's the full list of Netflix Christmas films (🎬), TV shows (📺) and kids' specials (🚸):

Nov. 1

🎬 The Claus Family

Nov. 5

🎬 Love Hard

Nov. 7

🎬 Father Christmas Is Back

Nov. 17

📺 Christmas Flow

Nov. 18

🎬 The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star

Nov. 19

📺 Blown Away: Christmas

Nov. 23

Waffles & Mochi's Holiday Feast

Nov. 24

🎬 A Boy Called Christmas

🎬 Robin Robin

Nov. 26

🎬 A Castle for Christmas

📺 School of Chocolate

Nov. 28

📺 Elves

Nov. 30

Charlie's Colorforms City: Snowy Stories

December

🎬 A Naija Christmas

📺 How To Ruin Christmas: Season 2

Dec. 2

🎬 Single All the Way

Dec. 3

📺 The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 4

🚸 Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas

Dec. 6

🎬 David and the Elves

Dec. 14

🚸 StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year

Dec. 16

🎬 A California Christmas: City Lights

Dec. 22

🎬 Grumpy Christmas

Dec. 24

🎬 1,000 Miles from Christmas