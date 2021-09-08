Netflix

Netflix has been proactive lately with making sure we know its release schedule. In August, it rounded out its earlier release slate with the full list of movies arriving in fall. Now, as Halloween approaches, it's time to take a look at every single horror-related title creeping onto Netflix from September to Oct. 31. Prepare to be checking all your doors are locked on multiple occasions.

From Sam Raimi's co-produced Nightbooks to Mike Flanagan's Midnight Mass to... uh... Sharkdog's Fintastic Halloween, these are the horror movies and TV shows, including second and third seasons, to keep yourself on edge this Halloween.

All 20 horror titles Netflix is releasing across Halloween

September

Into the Night, season 2 (Sept. 8)

Lucifer, season 6 (Sept. 10)

Prey (Sept. 10)

Nightbooks (Sept. 15)

Squid Game, season 1 (Sept. 17)

Intrusion (Sept. 22)

Midnight Mass, miniseries (Sept. 24)

The Chestnut Man, season 1 (Sept. 29)

No One Gets Out Alive (Sept. 29)

October