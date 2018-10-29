Alienware revs Area-51 with GeForce RTX, 2nd-gen Ryzen Threadripper

Alienware

Alienware levels up its Area-51 line of top-end gaming desktops with the second-generation versions of AMD's Ryzen Threadripper CPUs; the Area-51 R7 Threadripper Edition now offers the Threadripper 2920X (12 cores) and 2950X (16 cores) in addition to the existing 1900X (8 cores). Graphics options now include the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070, 2080 and 2080 Ti cards, overclocked, in single and dual-card configurations, as well as AMD Radeon RX Vega 64.

Prices for the Area-51 R7 start at $2,200, and the new configurations will be available starting November 8.

This announcement comes as AMD introduced global availability of the 2920X, as well as the 24-core 2970WX workstation model of the CPU.