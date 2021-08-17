CES 2022 to require proof of COVID vaccination COVID booster shots Why Bezos is going to war with NASA Mastercard to remove magnetic strips Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings first reactions Track your August child tax credit check

Aliens-inspired Nerf Pulse Blaster is state of the badass art

I say we Nerf it from orbit. It's the only way to be sure.

Nerf Aliens Pulse Blaster

Lean into it. It will kick some.

I wanna introduce you to a personal friend of mine. This is the Nerf M41A pulse blaster, inspired by the alien-blasting Pulse Rifle from iconic movie Aliens. 

The Pulse Blaster celebrates the 35th anniversary of James Cameron's Aliens, a sequel which added Vietnam-inspired military action to the sci-fi scares of Ridley Scott's original 1979 space-based screamer Alien. In the movie the gun is a futuristic 10mm assault rifle with over-and-under 30mm pump action grenade launcher, perfect for when you're on an express elevator to hell and going down. This version is a toy blaster (Nerf only ever says blaster, not "rifle" or "gun") which fires both Elite and Mega Nerf darts.

Like the hardware carried by the 1986 movie's Colonial Marines, the Nerf blaster has a pump action option and includes an LCD ammo counter. The color isn't exactly screen-accurate, as the bright yellow aesthetic is inspired by the film's famous Power Loader.

The Nerf LMTD Aliens M41A Pulse blaster is available to preorder today at GameStop and HasbroPulse, or EB Games in Canada. Game over, man!

