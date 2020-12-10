Alien TV series announced for FX

Walt Disney Pictures

Disney has announced an Alien TV series to stream as an FX original and on Hulu. It's being created by the people behind Fargo and in collaboration with original Alien director Sir Ridley Scott.

Alien FX on Hulu will be set on Earth, and will occur "not too far into our future," Disney revealed Thursday during an investor presentation that detailed Disney's overall streaming strategy for the next year and beyond.

Read more: Disney Plus will reveal next year's shows and movies today: What to expect and how to watch

"We're moving quickly to bring audiences the first television series based on one of the greatest science fiction horror classics ever made," Disney said during the FX presentation.

The science fiction series has included the first movie Alien in 1979, Aliens in 1986, Alien 3 in 1992, Alien: Resurrection in 1997, Prometheus in 2012, Alien: Covenant in 2017 and the Alien vs. Predator series.

Disney's event Thursday included plans for Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus, plus international streaming services Star and Disney Plus Hotstar.

This is a developing story; check back for updates. CNET's full coverage includes all the news from Disney's event.