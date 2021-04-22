Alien: Isolation is just one of two free games you can get this week from Epic

If you're a gamer, or you just visit The Cheapskate occasionally, you may know that gives away a free game every week. Each Thursday brings a new surprise treat, with past weeks featuring gems like GTA 5, Rage 2, Hitman and Watch Dogs 2. This week, Epic is giving away a pair of games with a total retail value of $70: Alien: Isolation and Hand of Fate 2.

Epic Continue the xenomorph adventure with Alien: Isolation. You play Amanda Ripley, Ripley's (mostly) unseen daughter who basically only existed in a director's cut scene from Aliens. As Amanda, you go hunting for mom and end up battling aliens. This atmospheric single-player adventure usually costs $40, and there are a handful of add-ons available if you find you love the game. Read GameSpot's Alien: Isolation review.

Epic Looking for a mix of a tabletop card game and RPG? Hand of Fate 2 sends you on infinitely replayable quests built from cards that unlock adventures, abilities and foes. This week only, this $30 game is free. Read GameSpot's Hand of Fate 2 review.

If you're new to Epic's weekly giveaway, here's how it works: If you don't already have one, sign up for your free Epic account. Then just claim any or all of this week's games -- they're yours to keep forever. You don't even need to install them right away if you don't want to. You can claim these titles anytime between now and the morning of April 29.

This article is updated regularly with the current week's free games.

