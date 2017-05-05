'Alien: Covenant' releases the most terrifying clip yet

It's not about the gore. It's about the sickening feel of impending doom as everything slowly goes wrong.

Tech Culture

The Alien series is filled with horrific, chest-bursting, face-hugging, acid-blood-burning moments. But somehow it's the quieter scenes that get to you, where the doom builds as the Marines' cameras start to drop off the screen one by one, or where Newt grimly notes, "They mostly come at night. Mostly."

A new "Alien: Covenant" clip released Friday isn't gore-filled, but the way it slowly builds will still make the hairs on your arms stand up straight. Daniels (Katherine Waterston) is having a friendly conversation with MUTHUR, the Covenant's onboard artificial intelligence. Until she's not anymore. And then it's time to lock and load.

"Alien: Covenant" opens May 19 in the US (May 12 in the UK, May 18 in Australia).

