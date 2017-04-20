'Alien Covenant' unleashes Neomorph photo plus creepy videos

Warning: Possible spoilers for "Alien Covenant" ahead.

Three new images from the upcoming "Alien: Covenant" are out, and while two of them are pretty calm (if spoilery), the third is one that you don't want to view while eating lunch.

The photos appear in the new issue of Empire Magazine, and might offer some plot spoilers, so turn away now if you want to be surprised.

One shows "a mysterious figure on the Engineer's planet, unleashing pods previously seen in 'Prometheus.'" There are plenty of rumors as to who the figure is, so if you'd like to join in the social-media speculation, feel free.

Whoever you think the person in the first photo is, the second photo definitely shows Michael Fassbender, and the magazine describes him as "returning in one of his dual roles as the android David in what appears to be a flashback with Weyland Industries CEO Peter Weyland (Guy Pearce)."

But it's the third Empire image that has fans buzzing. And possibly, retching. It's the Neomorph making a meal out of what appears to be an unlucky Covenant crew member -- we don't know which one.

"The Neomorph was inspired by (director Ridley) Scott's fondness for nature documentaries on living nightmares, like goblin sharks," the magazine writes.

The film has also started releasing a series of supposed final videos from the Covenant's doomed (we assume) crew.

Here's Tennessee (Danny McBride), the ship's chief pilot. His video is the funniest and the least creepy, and also perhaps the saddest. I don't think he's going to get to see those nephews grow up.

Here's Rosenthal (Tess Haubrich), a member of the security team whose own security seems really in question. Her message is short, but intercut with some terrifying images.

Here's Daniels (Katherine Waterston), a terraforming expert who's also married to the ship's captain (James Franco). Her video cuts are longer and offer a bit more exposition. Is she the new Ellen Ripley?

Here's Lope (Demián Bichir), whose message is short if not sweet.





It's Complicated: This is dating in the age of apps. Having fun yet? These stories get to the heart of the matter.

Batteries Not Included: The CNET team reminds us why tech is cool.