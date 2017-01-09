Alibaba's founder Jack Ma chats with Trump over 1M US jobs

Apple's iPhone turns 10. Where does it go from here?

Donald Trump met with the founder of China's bigly-est e-retailer on Monday to talk jobs and small businesses.

Jack Ma, the chairman of Alibaba Group, visited Trump Tower in Manhattan on Monday, where he met with the president-elect to discuss the Chinese company's plans to create 1 million jobs in the US over the next five years. With a stronghold on China's e-retailer market, Alibaba has plans to expand its presence in the US.

Ma told reporters at the hotel's lobby the two focused on small businesses, especially in the agriculture industry. The Alibaba Group tweeted after the meeting that it wants to connect US companies and farmers to more than 300 million middle class customers in China. Alibaba is looking to focus on garments, wine and fruits from the Midwest, Ma said.

"We had a great meeting, and (he's) a great, great entrepreneur, one of the best in the world," Trump told reporters. "Jack and I are going to do some great things."

Trump has had a shaky relationship with China, with experts speculating he was "picking a fight" with the nation after he had been elected. He's criticized the country's economic and military policies on his Twitter, frustrating Chinese officials.

Alibaba is hoping the US's small businesses will be allowed to sell products on its platform. The site had 8 million active sellers in 2013, with a consumer-to-consumer marketplace like eBay's.

The Chinese company has been at odds with the US government, after the US Trade Representative's office put Alibaba Group's Taobao back on its list of "notorious markets" that sells counterfeit goods.

Ma isn't the only e-retailer leader Trump has met with. Amazon's founder Jeff Bezos attended the president-elect's tech summit in December, and said he felt the meeting was "very productive" after.