Wang HE/Getty Images

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

Jack Ma, co-founder of e-commerce giant Alibaba, is donating millions of coronavirus test kits and face masks to the US, Europe and Africa.



On Friday in a statement shared on Twitter, the Chinese billionaire said the Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation would donate 500,000 test kits and 1 million face masks to the US. Alibaba Group confirmed the donation to CNET.



On Sunday, Ma joined Twitter and tweeted an image of the "first shipment" of face masks and test kits, saying it was taking off from Shanghai. It's unclear who is receiving or distributing them.

The first shipment of masks and coronavirus test kits to the US is taking off from Shanghai. All the best to our friends in America. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/LTn26gvlOl — Jack Ma (@JackMa) March 16, 2020

A lack of test kits has so far prevented the US from assessing the full extent of the virus' spread.

On Monday, the Jack Ma Foundation also announced donations to Europe and Africa.

The second shipment of donations from Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation for epidemic prevention in Europe has just arrived at the Liege Airport in Belgium, hours ahead of schedule. pic.twitter.com/i2k6zYAmlV — Jack Ma Foundation (@foundation_ma) March 16, 2020

Africa can be one step ahead of the coronavirus. To each of the 54 African countries, we will donate 20,000 test kits, 100,000 masks and 1,000 medical use protective suits and face shields. Thank you @PMEthiopia @AbiyAhmedAli for your support. pic.twitter.com/GnB2Babkcx — Jack Ma Foundation (@foundation_ma) March 16, 2020

As of Monday, coronavirus deaths worldwide have topped 6,700, with 175,000 confirmed cases. On March 11, the World Health Organization declared a pandemic.

"Drawing from my own country's experience, speedy and accurate testing and adequate personal protective equipment for medical professionals are the most effective in preventing the spread of the virus," Ma said in the statement shared Friday on Twitter. "We can't beat this virus unless we eliminate boundaries to resources and share our know-how and hard-earned lessons."

Now playing: Watch this: Pandemic: Here's what's changed about the coronavirus

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.