Alfre Woodard shows love for Jason Momoa, Dave Bautista by punching them

Apple TV Plus

I'm So Obsessed (subscribe here)

Alfre Woodard is prolific. Her performances elevate films, TV shows and plays because she dependably finds richness and depth with her characters. She has been in numerous shows and films throughout her career, like Desperate Housewives, Luke Cage, True Blood, 12 Years a Slave and Clemency. Her performances have been recognized with four Emmy Awards, a Golden Globe Award, three Screen Actors Guild Awards and nominations for an Academy Award and two Grammy Awards.

Currently, she can be seen as Paris in the second season of the Apple TV Plus show See. The show takes place in a future where humans have lost their sense of sight. Jason Momoa stars as Baba Voss, a warrior whose twin children are born with the ability to see. Nearly every character on the show is blind, and Woodard explained the challenge she had leaving the physicality of her character behind after filming.

"Before season one, we did a lot of work, in blindness, in tribalism, building what identified our tribes. And in that post-apocalyptic world, people without sight have different senses that are awakened," said Woodard. "When I walk away from See, I don't look at people when I talk to them. It takes me months to stop doing that."

Season two adds actor Dave Bautista, who plays Edo Voss, Baba's brother. Woodard explained the on-set familial vibe and how she greeted Bautista on his first day of shooting.

"I'm so used to hitting Jason all the time, out of love, that when they said, 'Dave Bautista is here,' I had never met him, and I walked right up to him and said, 'Dave!' and I slugged him in both biceps with my fist. And I went, 'Oh, god, I'm so sorry,"' said Woodard. "But you can't hurt either of them. If somebody is ripped, I express my love by punching them."

During our interview, Woodard explains the power of overcoming people's doubt and prejudice. We discuss the wonderful world that Cheo Hodari created on-screen and behind-the-scenes for Luke Cage on Netflix. And wait until you hear what Woodard's obsession is.

You can watch See on Apple TV Plus. You can subscribe to I'm So Obsessed on your favorite podcast app. In each episode, Connie Guglielmo or I catch up with an artist, actor or creator to learn about their work, career and current obsessions.