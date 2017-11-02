Amazon

Alexa is a charming and capable assistant, but what if Oprah could help you do your gift shopping? The voice of media mogul Oprah Winfrey will be on hand to provide assistance when shoppers ask for items on Oprah's "Favorite Things" list via Alexa-capable devices such as the Amazon Echo, the online retailer announced Thursday.

When within earshot of an Amazon Alexa smart speaker, just say, "Alexa, let's shop Oprah's favorite things." Oprah will then list and describe products she's keen on promoting, in her own words. You can then reply "yes" to buy the thing or "no" to continue to the next featured product.

Featured items include snazzy PJs, BeatsX earphones, cashmere sweaters and, weirdly, a DNA test.

