Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is known for making active use of social media to engage with followers and constituents. Now the congresswoman from New York says that she'll head to Instagram to field questions about the ongoing fight for another round of coronavirus stimulus.

Ocasio-Cortez hasn't specified when, but Thursday she responded to a follower's question on Twitter by saying that she'd be jumping onto her Instagram Live account later in the evening to "talk things out in detail" with anyone who decides to tune in.

Sure! I’ll hop on IG Live tonight to talk things out in detail and answer your questions. https://t.co/BVCBPY0ejp — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 10, 2020

Previously, Ocasio-Cortez has used Instagram to livestream from the site of a protest on Capitol Hill and to share thoughts on the death of Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Elsewhere, an evening spent livestreaming the game Among Us on Twitch raised more than $200,000 for eviction defense, food pantries and other pandemic-minded causes.

As for the question of further stimulus, the Washington Post reports that the White House is pushing Senate Republicans to include a $600 payment for adults and children in a new bipartisan proposal. But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer have rejected that pitch, since the trade-off for a check would be less unemployment aid.

