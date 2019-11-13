Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez celebrates her silver rank in League of Legends

Julian Jensen/Howard Thurman Center/Screenshot by CNET

League of Legends, the massively popular online game, has millions of players, but now we know at least one of them is also a member of Congress. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat from New York, celebrated going up to a new rank in the video game, showing she has some skills.

AOC shared an Instagram Story on Wednesday showing her successful advancement to Silver Rank IV in League of Legends. In the MOBA, or multiplayer online battle arena game, players improve their ranking based on their performance. It starts off with Iron, Bronze, Silver, Gold and so on up to Challenger rank, which only 0.014% of players have achieved. Certain ranks are split into four divisions, with division one being the top level.

As for who she plays as in League of Legends, she answered that question in a tweet last year. At the time, her characters were Morgana, Lux and Miss Fortune, and she was working on her Anivia.

This isn't the first time the congresswoman representing the Bronx and Queens has showed off her gaming cred. This past January, Ocasio-Cortez called into a charity Twitch stream to talk about the Nintendo 64, Mario 64 and Pokemon Snap.