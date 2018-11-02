Now you can stay up-to-date with your favorite bands and musicians, with help from Alexa.
On Friday, Amazon Music announced its New Release Notifications feature, which lets you follow a musician or band and then get a notification every time that artist releases a new song or album. The notification will appear on your Amazon Music mobile app or as a yellow light ring on your Amazon Echo device.
To follow an artist on your Echo device you can say "Alexa, follow _____ on Amazon Music," or "Alexa, let me know when _____ has new music."
Right now the feature is limited to the US. You must have notifications enabled to receive updates through Alexa or the Amazon Music app.
Discuss: Alexa will let you know when your favorite artist drops new music
