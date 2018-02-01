If Alexa was Southern, you could get a burlap-and-lace Echo

Having lived a good chunk of my life in Arkansas, I'm familiar with regional accents and phrases like "Y'all come back now, you hear" and "Woo pig sooie." Amazon's Alexa voice assistant, however, was developed by a company headquartered far, far away in Seattle. A delightful parody video answers the question of what would happen if Amazon built a Southern-specific Echo:

The spoof comes from YouTube sketch comedy troupe It's A Southern Thing. The Echo comes in your choice of burlap or reclaimed barnwood.

The video kicks off with a regular Echo mishearing a Southern accent to embarrassing effect. Southern Echo takes you to task for not making your biscuits from scratch and it makes sure your kids say "please" and "thank you."

Southern Alexa joins a proud lineage of Echo spoof videos, including an Alexa for old people from "Saturday Night Live" and a pretty creepy horror short called "Whisper."

Amazon isn't above poking fun at its own products, as seen in a new Alexa Super Bowl commercial where various celebrities step in as emergency voice replacements. Alexa refuses a request during the ad to play country music. That's not a problem for Southern Alexa.