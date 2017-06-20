Alexa, play Howard Stern -- the Echo adds SiriusXM

Chris Monroe/CNET

Shock jock Howard Stern made a big tech announcement on Tuesday morning: You'll now be able to listen to his show and any other content from SiriusXM radio with any Alexa-enabled device.

Give a command to Amazon's digital assistant Alexa, and you'll be able to play sports, music, news or any of Sirius's 200+ channels. Alexa's best known as the assistant built into the always listening speaker the Amazon Echo, but you can also play Sirius on other Echo devices like the Echo Dot.

SiriusXM's satellite radio service gives you subscription-based access to live sports games as well as uninterrupted music channels and news programs. The content available through Alexa will mirror your subscription content. Head here for details on Sirius' various options.

You'll need to enable the SiriusXM skill for Alexa and link your account to get started, but you'll be able to listen to SiriusXM radio on your Echo even if you're demoing the service with a free trial. The commands also appear to be intuitive. You'll be able to listen to your favorite sports team's game just by saying "Alexa, play the Chicago Cubs."