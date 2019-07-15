Alexa-enabled devices top Amazon Prime Day's best-seller list so far

Amazon

We're halfway through the first day of Amazon's Prime Day megasale, and on Monday afternoon the internet retailer revealed some of its best-selling items so far. Devices with Amazon's Alexa voice assistant built in are proving especially popular, with millions sold in the past 15 hours, Amazon said.

Some of the best-selling items so far include the Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote and the Echo Dot, the Alexa-enabled smart speaker. The Fire TV Stick is selling for $15, more than 60% off, and the Echo Dot is selling for $22, more than 50% off list price.

The $15 Fire TV Stick, for example, briefly went out of stock, but appears to be back for the moment.

Other popular items at the start of the two-day sale also include the Instant Pot Duo Plus 60 and the LifeStraw Personal Water filter. Toys, kitchen and beauty items are also proving popular, as well as items from celebrity-backed brands, such as Hilary Duff's Uki The Unicorn Cubcoat.

Prime Day 2019 started at midnight PT Monday and will continue to through Tuesday, but it's only for Amazon Prime subscribers who pay the annual subscription costs $119 (or $13 per month if you don't want to pay all at once).

Here are some of the best deals we've found. We'll be adding more throughout today and tomorrow, so check back often!

