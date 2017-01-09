The Latest New Products Must-See
  • CNET
  • Tech Industry
  • Alexa everywhere, LG's crazy-thin TV and Intel's barf bags at CES 2017 (The 3:59, Ep. 156)

Alexa everywhere, LG's crazy-thin TV and Intel's barf bags at CES 2017 (The 3:59, Ep. 156)

For our first podcast at CES 2017, we delve into big trends and new gadgets revealed at the tech show.

Tech Industry
Up Next Apple's iPhone turns 10. Where does it go from here?
Close
Drag

To kick off the new year, we took The 3:59 on the road for the first time to the CES tech show in Las Vegas.

Regular podcast guest Iyaz Akhtar became our generous host for the festivities, where we super-sized our four-minute podcast to hit on all the happenings at CES 2017.

For our first podcast there, we discussed the big list of new integrations with Amazon's Alexa, LG's show-stopping OLED television that's just 0.15-inch thick, BlackBerry's attempt at yet another comeback and Intel's all-VR press conference (which, yes, included barf bags).

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Alexa everywhere, LG's crazy-thin TV and Intel's barf bags at CES 2017 (The 3:59, Ep. 156)

Subscribe:

iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud | TuneIn | Stitcher

New products from CES 2017: The CNET team shows you the latest gear from the Las Vegas tech show. Check it out right here.

Batteries Not Included: The CNET team shares experiences that remind us why tech stuff is cool. Take a look here.

Related Stories

Up Next: Apple's iPhone turns 10. Where does it go from here?