Alexa Echo snooping-blocker from MSCHF could protect your privacy

MSCHF/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

Home assistant devices like Google Home and Amazon Echo help us with everything from remembering where we left our phones to shutting off the bedroom lights at night. But these devices have raised privacy concerns due to the audio logs they keep as they listen for your command. To protect your privacy, a startup called MSCHF has developed an audio-jamming device called Alexagate.

Alexagate is a cap that fits over your Alexa Echo and uses pulsed ultrasound to jam the microphone. The tool can toggle on and off, so you can use your Alexa Echo when you want. Just clap or tap the device three times to turn it on. Repeat to turn it off.

Since Alexagate doesn't interfere with the Echo's speakers, you can still have it on and listen to music. MSCHF does recommend turning off Alexagate if you plan on listening to music for a long period of time.

Alexagate works with the first-, second- and third-generation Amazon Echo Dot, the second generation Echo Plus, and the first and third generation Echo. The device costs $99 on MSCHF's website.