Amazon's Alexa thinks the NBA Finals are one big joke

Want to prepare for Game 2 of the NBA Finals Sunday night with some corny jokes about the competing Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors? Alexa is ready to help you out.

Whether you're a fan of the Warriors, who won the first game Thursday night 113-91, or of LeBron James and the Cavs, the Amazon Echo has a joke for you.

Echo owners need just to say: "Alexa, tell me a Golden State Warriors joke," or "Alexa, tell me a Cleveland Cavaliers joke," and the smart speaker will deliver. If you're not a fan of either team, you can also ask for just a basketball joke.

They're not ... the greatest jokes ever. Kinda the sort your dad might come up with during a commercial break when he's sitting on the rec room couch pouring a Bud. (Example: "What do you call the Cleveland Cavaliers without LeBron? Answer: Irrelevant.") But Alexa seems to have a basket full of them, so let her take a shot. (Personally, I'm still waiting for the Amazon Echo Silver, for the Greatest Generation.)

Game 2 begins at 8 p.m. ET Sunday night.

