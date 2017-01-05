Alexa, feed me! Amazon adds voice-order restaurant delivery

Robots, laptops and a giant flash drive: All that matters from CES so far

Amazon's Alexa voice assistant wants to bring home the bacon. And tacos. And burgers and fries. Really, anything Amazon Restaurants delivers.

Amazon said Thursday that Prime members can use voice commands to order through Amazon Restaurants, the e-commerce giant's online food-delivery service, on Alexa-enabled devices like its popular Echo speakers.

Alexa has already been able to order some foods for delivery through "skills" set up by companies like Domino's and Pizza Hut. But adding Amazon Restaurants broadly widens the variety of cuisines and restaurants available over Alexa.

Alexa will order from any restaurant on the service in more than 20 cities by commands like "Alexa, order from Amazon Restaurants." Customers can reorder by saying a restaurant name or cuisine type, for example, "Alexa, order sushi from Amazon Restaurants." The service pulls up your order history from that restaurant or cuisine and lists meal options available. Once the user picks a meal, it is delivered to the customer's default address, the company said.