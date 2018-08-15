Alex Jones video that spurred Twitter suspension is still live on Periscope

Screenshot by Joan E. Solsman/CNET

The video that spurred Twitter to suspend Alex Jones is still live and viewable on Periscope, the live-streaming app owned by... Twitter.

On Tuesday, Twitter cut off Jones from key functions of his personal account after the founder and star of conspiracy site Infowars violated Twitter policy by posting a snippet of video that encouraged viewers to "have their battle rifles" ready.

But the snippet originated from a livestream on Infowars' Periscope account. And that stream is still available to watch on Twitter's Periscope app Wednesday. Infowars' ability to livestream on Periscope apparently hasn't been affected; the account, which has 33,000 followers, was livestreaming Wednesday at time of publication.

The discrepancy highlights the seemingly arbitrary way tech giants enforce their policies. Silicon Valley behemoths like Facebook, YouTube and Apple have been grappling with the editorial responsibilities that come with the power of their platforms. Services like Twitter and Facebook have become some of the world's most influential distributors of news and information, but the companies that run them have faced intense criticism for inconsistent, opaque enforcement and for failing to anticipate negative real-world repercussions.

Now Playing: Watch this: Why Alex Jones and Infowars were kicked off YouTube,...

Twitter, which also handles press requests for Periscope, didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

The Periscope video in question is titled "Alex Jones: 'I am upset with Trump for his inaction on the deplatforming of conservatives from the web.'" To see it, you must be a subscriber to the channel -- which anyone can become by searching for Infowars and following it -- or have the video shared directly with you by someone who subscribes. It can also be shared to social networks including Twitter and Facebook.

The reference to "battle rifles" occurs at about the 16:40 mark in the stream. The rifles reference was prefaced in Jones' video by statements like "mainstream media is the enemy" and "now it's time to act on the enemy" and followed by references to antifa, a term for certain anti-fascist activists.

A snippet of that video posted on Jones' personal Twitter account resulted in him being suspended for a week from Twitter.

Jones has been widely criticized for promoting untrue, virulent hypotheses about tragic events like the 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York that killed nearly 3,000 people and the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut that killed 26 students and staff.

The Smartest Stuff: Innovators are thinking up new ways to make you, and the things around you, smarter.

Apple: See what's up with the tech giant as it readies new iPhones and more.